AI at the Edge

Edge artificial intelligence is transforming the way computers interact with the real world, allowing internet of things (IoT) devices to make decisions using the 99% of sensor data that was previously discarded due to cost, bandwidth, or power limitations. With techniques like embedded machine learning, developers can capture human intuition and deploy it to any target—from ultra-low power microcontrollers to flexible embedded Linux devices—for applications that reduce latency, protect privacy, and work without a network connection, greatly expanding the capabilities of the IoT.

This practical guide gives engineering professionals and product managers an end-to-end framework for solving real-world industrial, commercial, and scientific problems with edge AI. You’ll explore every stage of the process, from data collection to model optimization to tuning and testing, as you learn how to design and support edge AI and embedded ML products. Edge AI is destined to become a standard tool for systems engineers. This high-level roadmap will help you get started.