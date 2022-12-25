AI at the Edge

AI at the Edge

by Daniel Situnayake, Jenny Plunkett
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098120146

Book description

Edge artificial intelligence is transforming the way computers interact with the real world, allowing internet of things (IoT) devices to make decisions using the 99% of sensor data that was previously discarded due to cost, bandwidth, or power limitations. With techniques like embedded machine learning, developers can capture human intuition and deploy it to any target—from ultra-low power microcontrollers to flexible embedded Linux devices—for applications that reduce latency, protect privacy, and work without a network connection, greatly expanding the capabilities of the IoT.

This practical guide gives engineering professionals and product managers an end-to-end framework for solving real-world industrial, commercial, and scientific problems with edge AI. You’ll explore every stage of the process, from data collection to model optimization to tuning and testing, as you learn how to design and support edge AI and embedded ML products. Edge AI is destined to become a standard tool for systems engineers. This high-level roadmap will help you get started.

  • Develop your expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning on edge devices
  • Understand which projects are best solved with edge AI
  • Explore typical design patterns used with edge AI apps
  • Use an iterative workflow to develop an edge AI application
  • Optimize models for deployment to embedded devices
  • Improve model performance based on feedback from real-world use

