Book description
Use business intelligence to power corporate growth, increase efficiency, and improve corporate decision-making. With this practical book, you'll explore the most relevant AI use cases for BI, including improved forecasting, automated classification, and AI-powered recommendations. And you'll learn how to draw insights from unstructured data sources like text, image, and voice audio files.
Author Tobias Zwingmann, senior data scientist and cofounder of Germany-based AI startup RAPYD.AI, helps BI, business, and data analysts understand high-impact areas of predictive and prescriptive analytics. You'll learn how to leverage popular AI-as-a-service and AutoML platforms to ship enterprise-grade proof of concepts without the help of software engineers or data scientists.
- Learn how AI can generate business impact in BI environments
- Use AutoML for automated classification and improved forecasting
- Implement recommendation services to support decision-making
- Draw insights from text data at scale with NLP services
- Extract information from documents and images with computer vision services
- Make voice audio files accessible for reporting with AI transcription services
- Build interactive user frontends for AI-powered dashboard prototypes
- Implement an end-to-end case study for building an AI-powered customer analytics dashboard
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Creating Business Value with AI
- 2. AI-Powered Descriptive Analytics
- 3. AI-Powered Diagnostic Analytics
Product information
- Title: AI-Powered Business Intelligence
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098111458
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …