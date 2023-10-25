Alteryx Designer: The Definitive Guide

Alteryx Designer: The Definitive Guide

by Joshua Burkhow
Released October 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098107529

Book description

Analytics projects are frequently long-drawn-out affairs, requiring multiple teams and skills to clean, join, and eventually turn data into analysis for timely decision-making. Alteryx Designer changes all of that. With this low-code, self-service, drag-and-drop workflow platform, new and experienced data and business analysts can deliver results in hours instead of weeks.

This practical book shows you how to master all areas of Alteryx Designer quickly. Author and Alteryx ACE Joshua Burkhow starts with the basics of building a workflow, then introduces more than 200 tools for working with intermediate and advanced analytics functionality. With Alteryx Designer's all-in-one toolkit, you'll migrate from legacy analytics software or Excel with ease.

Ready to work with data quickly and efficiently? This guide gets you started.

  • Learn the fundamentals of cleaning, prepping, and analyzing data with Alteryx Designer
  • Install, navigate, and quickly become competent with the Alteryx Designer layout and functionality
  • Construct accurate, performant, reliable, and well-documented workflows that automate business processes
  • Learn intermediate techniques using spatial analytics, reporting, and in-database tools
  • Dive into advanced Alteryx capabilities, including predictive and machine learning tools
  • Get introduced to the entire Alteryx Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction
    1. Introduction to Alteryx Designer and The Alteryx APA Platform
      1. Alteryx Designer
      2. Versions and Upgrades
    2. Download, Install, and Activate Alteryx Designer
      1. Downloading Alteryx Designer
      2. Installing or Upgrading
      3. Activating Alteryx Designer
    3. The Alteryx Community
    4. Conclusion
  2. 2. Your First Workflow
    1. The Alteryx Designer Interface
      1. The Tool Palettes
      2. The Canvas
      3. The Configuration Window
      4. The Results Window
      5. Let’s Build Your First Workflow!
    2. Important Features
      1. Global Search
      2. Workflow Configuration
      3. User Settings
      4. Shortcuts
      5. Sample Workflows & Datasets
      6. Starter Kits
      7. Favorites Tools
    3. Conclusion
  3. 3. Getting Data Into Alteryx Designer
    1. In/Out Tool Palette
      1. Types of data sources
    2. The Input Data Tool
    3. Working with Files
      1. Connecting to Comma Separated Values Files
      2. Connecting to Excel files
      3. Connecting to Text files
      4. Connecting to Multiple Files at One Time
    4. Connecting with Databases
      1. Making a connection to a database
      2. Drivers and DSNs
      3. Connecting to data using ODBC
      4. Connecting to data using OLEDB
    5. More Tools in the In/Out Tool Palette
      1. Browse Tool
      2. Date Time Now Tool
      3. Directory Tool
      4. Map Input Tool
      5. Text Input Tool
    6. Conclusion
  4. 4. Getting Data Out of Alteryx Designer
    1. Files Versus Databases
    2. Output to Files
      1. Output to a CSV file
      2. Output to an Excel File
      3. Output to a YXDB
    3. Output to Databases
      1. Output to Microsoft SQL Server
      2. Outputting to Multiple Sources
    4. Conclusion
  5. 5. Cleaning Your Data
    1. How can you tell that you might have dirty data?
      1. The Results Window
      2. The Browse Tool
    2. Filtering Your Data
      1. Filter Tool
      2. Select Tool
      3. Select Records Tool
      4. Unique Tool
      5. Sample Tool
    3. Cleaning Your Data
      1. Auto Field Tool
      2. Data Cleansing Tool
      3. Imputation Tool
      4. Sort Tool
    4. Writing Expressions
      1. Compound expressions
      2. Formula Tool
      3. Multi-Row Formula Tool
    5. Creating Data
      1. Creating New Columns
      2. Creating New Rows
    6. Conclusion
  6. 6. Joining Your Data
    1. Vertical Joins
      1. The Union Tool
    2. Horizontal Joins
      1. The Join Tool
      2. The Join Multiple Tool
      3. The Append Fields Tool
      4. The Find Replace Tool
      5. The Fuzzy Match Tool
      6. The Make Group Tool
    3. Conclusion
  7. 7. Transforming Your Data
    1. The Summarize Tool
      1. Building Aggregations
    2. Cross Tab Tool
    3. Transpose Tool
    4. Arrange Tool
    5. Count Records Tool
    6. Running Total Tool
    7. Weighted Average
    8. Make Columns Tool
    9. Conclusion
  8. 8. Parsing Your Data
    1. What Is Parsing?
    2. XML Parse Tool
    3. Text To Columns Tool
    4. RegEx Tool
      1. Regular Expressions
      2. Using the RegEx Tool
      3. How to Build RegEx Strings with RegEx101
    5. DateTime Tool
    6. Conclusion
  9. 9. Reporting
    1. Reporting Tool Palette
    2. Report Elements
      1. Image Tool
      2. Interactive Chart Tool
      3. Report Footer Tool
      4. Report Header Tool
      5. Report Map Tool
      6. Map Legend Splitter Tool
      7. Map Legend Builder Tool
      8. Report Text Tool
      9. Table Tool
    3. Report Layout
      1. Layout Tool
      2. Visual Layout Tool
      3. Overlay Tool
    4. Report Output
      1. Email Tool
      2. Insight Tool
      3. Render Tool
    5. Advanced Reporting Topics
      1. Building a Report
      2. Batch Reporting
    6. Conclusion
  10. 10. In-Database Tools
    1. What Is In-Database?
    2. How Does an In-Database Workflow Work?
    3. The In-Database Tool Palette
      1. Connect In-DB Tool
      2. Browse In-DB Tool
      3. Summarize In-DB Tool
      4. Select In-DB Tool
      5. Sample In-DB Tool
      6. Union In-DB Tool
      7. Join In-DB Tool
      8. Formula In-DB Tool
      9. Filter In-DB Tool
      10. Dynamic Output In-DB Tool
      11. Dynamic Input In-DB Tool
      12. Write Data In-DB Tool
      13. Data Stream In Tool
      14. Data Stream Out Tool
    4. Transparency in Using In-DB Tools and Designer
    5. Additional Tips and Tidbits
    6. Conclusion
  11. 11. Calgary Tools
    1. The Calgary Tool Palette
    2. Calgary Loader Tool
      1. Calgary Indexes
    3. Calgary Input Tool
      1. Field Categories
      2. Linked Tables
    4. Calgary Join Tool
    5. Calgary Cross Count Tool
    6. Calgary Cross Count Append Tool
    7. Conclusion
  12. 12. Macros
    1. Macros Types
    2. The Interface Tool Palette
      1. Macro Input Tool
      2. Macro Output Tool
      3. Text Box Tool
      4. Action Tool
      5. Numeric Up Down Tool
      6. Radio Button Tool
      7. Drop Down Tool
      8. Check Box Tool
      9. List Box Tool
      10. Folder Browse Tool
      11. File Browse Tool
      12. Date Tool
      13. Tree Tool
      14. Map Tool
      15. Condition Tool
      16. Error Message Tool
      17. Control Parameter Tool
    3. Building A Macro
      1. Step 1: Build a Workflow
      2. Step 2: Add Interface Tools
      3. Step 3: Set to Standard Macro and Save
      4. Step 4: Insert Macro and Test
    4. Managing Macros
    5. Conclusion
  13. 13. Apps
    1. Why Use Analytic Apps?
    2. Building your first Analytic App
    3. The Interface Designer
    4. Chained Apps
    5. Conclusion
  14. 14. Address Analysis
    1. Why Use Address Analysis?
    2. Geocoding with the CASS Dataset
    3. The Address Tool Palette
      1. CASS Tool
      2. US ZIP9 Coder Tool
      3. Street Geocoder Tool
      4. Reverse Geocoder Tool
      5. Parse Address Tool
      6. US Geocoder Tool
    4. Conclusion
