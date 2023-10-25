Alteryx Designer: The Definitive Guide

Book description
Analytics projects are frequently long-drawn-out affairs, requiring multiple teams and skills to clean, join, and eventually turn data into analysis for timely decision-making. Alteryx Designer changes all of that. With this low-code, self-service, drag-and-drop workflow platform, new and experienced data and business analysts can deliver results in hours instead of weeks.
This practical book shows you how to master all areas of Alteryx Designer quickly. Author and Alteryx ACE Joshua Burkhow starts with the basics of building a workflow, then introduces more than 200 tools for working with intermediate and advanced analytics functionality. With Alteryx Designer's all-in-one toolkit, you'll migrate from legacy analytics software or Excel with ease.
Ready to work with data quickly and efficiently? This guide gets you started.
- Learn the fundamentals of cleaning, prepping, and analyzing data with Alteryx Designer
- Install, navigate, and quickly become competent with the Alteryx Designer layout and functionality
- Construct accurate, performant, reliable, and well-documented workflows that automate business processes
- Learn intermediate techniques using spatial analytics, reporting, and in-database tools
- Dive into advanced Alteryx capabilities, including predictive and machine learning tools
- Get introduced to the entire Alteryx Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Your First Workflow
-
3. Getting Data Into Alteryx Designer
- In/Out Tool Palette
- The Input Data Tool
- Working with Files
- Connecting with Databases
- More Tools in the In/Out Tool Palette
- Conclusion
- 4. Getting Data Out of Alteryx Designer
-
5. Cleaning Your Data
- How can you tell that you might have dirty data?
- Filtering Your Data
- Cleaning Your Data
- Writing Expressions
- Creating Data
- Conclusion
- 6. Joining Your Data
- 7. Transforming Your Data
- 8. Parsing Your Data
-
9. Reporting
- Reporting Tool Palette
- Report Elements
- Report Layout
- Report Output
- Advanced Reporting Topics
- Conclusion
-
10. In-Database Tools
- What Is In-Database?
- How Does an In-Database Workflow Work?
- The In-Database Tool Palette
- Transparency in Using In-DB Tools and Designer
- Additional Tips and Tidbits
- Conclusion
- 11. Calgary Tools
-
12. Macros
- Macros Types
- The Interface Tool Palette
- Building A Macro
- Managing Macros
- Conclusion
- 13. Apps
- 14. Address Analysis
- Title: Alteryx Designer: The Definitive Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098107529
