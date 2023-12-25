Analytics Engineering with SQL and DBT

With the shift from data warehouses to data lakes, data now lands in repositories before it's been transformed, enabling engineers to model raw data into clean, well-defined datasets. DBT (data build tool) helps you take data further. This practical book shows data analysts, data engineers, BI developers, and data scientists how to create a true self-service transformation platform through the use of dynamic SQL.

Authors Rui Machado from Talkdesk and Helder Russa from Jumia show you how to quickly deliver new data products by focusing more on value delivery and less on architectural and engineering aspects. If you know your business well and have the technical skills to model raw data into clean, well-defined datasets, you'll learn how to design and deliver data models without any technical influence.

With this book, you'll learn: