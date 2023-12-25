Book description
With the shift from data warehouses to data lakes, data now lands in repositories before it's been transformed, enabling engineers to model raw data into clean, well-defined datasets. DBT (data build tool) helps you take data further. This practical book shows data analysts, data engineers, BI developers, and data scientists how to create a true self-service transformation platform through the use of dynamic SQL.
Authors Rui Machado from Talkdesk and Helder Russa from Jumia show you how to quickly deliver new data products by focusing more on value delivery and less on architectural and engineering aspects. If you know your business well and have the technical skills to model raw data into clean, well-defined datasets, you'll learn how to design and deliver data models without any technical influence.
With this book, you'll learn:
- What DBT is and how a DBT project is structured
- How DBT fits into the data engineering and analytics worlds
- How to collaborate on building data models
- The main tools and architectures for building useful, functional data models
- How to fit DBT into data warehousing and laking architecture
- How to build tests for data transformations
Table of contents
-
1. Analytics Engineering
- Databases and its impact on Analytics Engineering
- The data analytics lifecycle
- The new role of analytics engineer
- Enabling analytics in a data mesh
- DBT as a data mesh enabler
- The heart of analytics engineering
- The legacy way
- 2. DBT 101
- Title: Analytics Engineering with SQL and DBT
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098142360
