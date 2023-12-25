Analytics Engineering with SQL and DBT

Analytics Engineering with SQL and DBT

by Rui Pedro Machado, Helder Russa
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098142360

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

With the shift from data warehouses to data lakes, data now lands in repositories before it's been transformed, enabling engineers to model raw data into clean, well-defined datasets. DBT (data build tool) helps you take data further. This practical book shows data analysts, data engineers, BI developers, and data scientists how to create a true self-service transformation platform through the use of dynamic SQL.

Authors Rui Machado from Talkdesk and Helder Russa from Jumia show you how to quickly deliver new data products by focusing more on value delivery and less on architectural and engineering aspects. If you know your business well and have the technical skills to model raw data into clean, well-defined datasets, you'll learn how to design and deliver data models without any technical influence.

With this book, you'll learn:

  • What DBT is and how a DBT project is structured
  • How DBT fits into the data engineering and analytics worlds
  • How to collaborate on building data models
  • The main tools and architectures for building useful, functional data models
  • How to fit DBT into data warehousing and laking architecture
  • How to build tests for data transformations

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Analytics Engineering with SQL and DBT
  • Author(s): Rui Pedro Machado, Helder Russa
  • Release date: December 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098142360