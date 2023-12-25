Architecting Data and Machine Learning Platforms

All cloud architects need to know how to build data platforms—the key to enabling businesses with data and delivering enterprise-wide intelligence in a fast and efficient way. This handbook is ideal for learning how to design, build, and modernize cloud native data and machine learning platforms using AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, or multicloud tools like Fivetran, dbt, Snowflake, and Databricks.

Authors Marco Tranquillin, Valliappa Lakshmanan, and Firat Tekiner cover the entire data lifecycle in a cloud environment, from ingestion to activation, using real-world enterprise architectures. You'll learn how to transform and modernize familiar solutions, like data warehouses and data lakes, and you'll be able to leverage recent AI/ML patterns to get accurate and quicker insights to drive competitive advantage.

This book shows you how to: