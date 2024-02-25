Architecting IoT Solutions On Azure

Architecting IoT Solutions On Azure

by Blaize Stewart
Released February 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098142841

Book description

How can you make sense of the complex IoT landscape? With dozens of different components, ranging from the devices to metadata about those devices, it's easy to get lost among the possibilities. But it's not impossible if you have the right guide to help you navigate all the complexities. This practical book shows developers, architects, and IT managers how to build IoT solutions on Azure.

Author Blaize Stewart presents you with a comprehensive view of the IoT landscape. You'll learn about devices, device management at scale, and the tools Azure provides for building globally distributed systems. You'll also explore ways to organize data by choosing the appropriate dataflow and data storage technologies. The book's final chapters examine data consumption and solutions for delivering data to consumers with Azure.

Get the architectural guidance you need to create holistic solutions with devices, data, and everything in between. With this book, you will:

  • Meet the demands of an IoT solution with Azure-provided functionality
  • Use Azure to create complete scalable and secure IoT systems
  • Understand how to articulate IoT architecture and solutions
  • Guide conversations around common problems that IoT applications solve
  • Select the appropriate technologies in the Azure space to build IoT applications

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. Azure-Centric IoT Devices
    1. Hardware
    2. Software
    3. Cloud
    4. IoT Devices and Microsoft
      1. Microsoft the Software Company
      2. Microsoft as a Hardware Company
      3. Microsoft as a Cloud Company
      4. IoT on Azure: Microsoft’s Combination of Software, Hardware, and Cloud
    5. Azure Sphere
      1. Azure Sphere Hardware
      2. Azure Sphere Software
      3. Azure Sphere Cloud Services
      4. What’s It For?
      5. What Makes It Unique?
    6. Azure MXChip
      1. MXChip Hardware
      2. MXChip Software
      3. MXChip Cloud Services
      4. What’s It For?
      5. What Makes It Unique?
    7. Azure Percept
      1. Azure Percept Hardware
      2. Azure Percept Software
      3. Azure Percept Cloud Services
      4. What’s It For?
      5. What Makes It Unique?
    8. Kinect
      1. Kinect Hardware
      2. Kinect Software
      3. Kinect Cloud Services
      4. What’s It For?
      5. What Makes It Unique?
    9. Windows for IoT
      1. Windows IoT Software
      2. Windows IoT Core
      3. Windows IoT for Enterprise
      4. Windows IoT Server
      5. Windows for IoT Hardware
      6. Windows for IoT Cloud Services
      7. What’s It For?
      8. What Makes It Unique?
    10. Azure IoT Device SDKs
      1. Supported Languages and Platforms
      2. Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS)
      3. When All Else Fails, Use the APIs
    11. Summary
  2. 2. How To Try Before You Buy, IoT Edition
    1. Thinking Through Your Software
      1. The User Experience
    2. Collecting Data
      1. Data Collected from User Inputs
      2. Data Collected from the Environment
      3. Data about the Device
      4. Data about the Software on the Device
    3. Device Simulators
      1. Device Simulators Accelerate Development
      2. Device Simulators Enable Feature Development Independent of Device Development
      3. Device Simulators Enable Automated Testing
      4. Device Simulator Best Practices
      5. A Word About Device Simulator Services
    4. Experiment using Virtualization
    5. Hardware Without Dev Boards
    6. Creating a Device for the Examples
      1. Setting Up the Sample Device or the Device Simulator
      2. Dependencies
      3. Cloning the Repository
      4. Explorer the Code
    7. Committing to a Dev Board
    8. Summary
  3. 3. The Device Lifecycle
    1. Device Lifecycle Management
    2. Research and Design
      1. Three Phases of R&D
      2. Hardware
      3. Software
    3. Manufacturing
    4. Shipping
    5. Claiming and Provisioning
      1. Provision Devices with an IoT Hub through the Device Provisioning Service
    6. Main Sequence
      1. Communication
      2. Twinning
      3. Device Twinning with IoT Hub
      4. Updates
    7. Deprovisioning
    8. Summary
  4. About the Author

