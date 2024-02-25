Architecting IoT Solutions On Azure

How can you make sense of the complex IoT landscape? With dozens of different components, ranging from the devices to metadata about those devices, it's easy to get lost among the possibilities. But it's not impossible if you have the right guide to help you navigate all the complexities. This practical book shows developers, architects, and IT managers how to build IoT solutions on Azure.

Author Blaize Stewart presents you with a comprehensive view of the IoT landscape. You'll learn about devices, device management at scale, and the tools Azure provides for building globally distributed systems. You'll also explore ways to organize data by choosing the appropriate dataflow and data storage technologies. The book's final chapters examine data consumption and solutions for delivering data to consumers with Azure.

Get the architectural guidance you need to create holistic solutions with devices, data, and everything in between. With this book, you will: