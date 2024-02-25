Architecting IoT Solutions On Azure

Book description
How can you make sense of the complex IoT landscape? With dozens of different components, ranging from the devices to metadata about those devices, it's easy to get lost among the possibilities. But it's not impossible if you have the right guide to help you navigate all the complexities. This practical book shows developers, architects, and IT managers how to build IoT solutions on Azure.
Author Blaize Stewart presents you with a comprehensive view of the IoT landscape. You'll learn about devices, device management at scale, and the tools Azure provides for building globally distributed systems. You'll also explore ways to organize data by choosing the appropriate dataflow and data storage technologies. The book's final chapters examine data consumption and solutions for delivering data to consumers with Azure.
Get the architectural guidance you need to create holistic solutions with devices, data, and everything in between. With this book, you will:
- Meet the demands of an IoT solution with Azure-provided functionality
- Use Azure to create complete scalable and secure IoT systems
- Understand how to articulate IoT architecture and solutions
- Guide conversations around common problems that IoT applications solve
- Select the appropriate technologies in the Azure space to build IoT applications
Table of contents
-
1. Azure-Centric IoT Devices
- Hardware
- Software
- Cloud
- IoT Devices and Microsoft
- Azure Sphere
- Azure MXChip
- Azure Percept
- Kinect
- Windows for IoT
- Azure IoT Device SDKs
- Summary
-
2. How To Try Before You Buy, IoT Edition
- Thinking Through Your Software
- Collecting Data
- Device Simulators
- Experiment using Virtualization
- Hardware Without Dev Boards
- Creating a Device for the Examples
- Committing to a Dev Board
- Summary
-
3. The Device Lifecycle
- Device Lifecycle Management
- Research and Design
- Manufacturing
- Shipping
- Claiming and Provisioning
- Main Sequence
- Deprovisioning
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Architecting IoT Solutions On Azure
- Author(s):
- Release date: February 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098142841
