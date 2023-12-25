Automating Data Quality Monitoring at Scale

Book description
The world's businesses ingest a combined 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day. But how much of this vast amount of data--used to build products, power AI systems, and drive business decisions--is poor quality or just plain bad? This practical book shows you how to ensure that the data your organization relies on contains only high-quality records.
Most data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists genuinely care about data quality, but they often don't have the time, resources, or understanding to create a data quality monitoring solution that succeeds at scale. In this book, Jeremy Stanley and Paige Schwartz from Anomalo explain how you can use automated data quality monitoring to cover all your tables efficiently, proactively alert on every category of issue, and resolve problems immediately.
This book will help you:
- Learn why data quality is a business imperative
- Understand and assess unsupervised learning models for detecting data issues
- Implement notifications that reduce alert fatigue and let you triage and resolve issues quickly
- Integrate automated data quality monitoring with data catalogs, orchestration layers, and BI and ML systems
- Understand the limits of automated data quality monitoring and how to overcome them
- Learn how to deploy and manage your monitoring solution at scale
- Maintain automated data quality monitoring for the long term
1. The Data Quality Imperative
- High-Quality Data is More Important for Businesses Than Ever
- The Exponential Growth of Data Quality Risks
- Maintaining Data Quality is a Long-Term, Continuous Effort
- Sail Smoothly on the Sea of Data with Automated Data Quality Monitoring
