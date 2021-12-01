AWS Cookbook

This practical guide provides over 70 self-contained recipes to help you creatively solve common AWS challenges you'll encounter on your cloud journey. If you're comfortable with rudimentary scripting and general cloud concepts, this cookbook provides what you need to address foundational tasks and create high-level capabilities.

Authors John Culkin and Mike Zazon share real-world examples that incorporate best practices. Each recipe includes a diagram to visualize the components. Code is provided so that you can safely execute in an AWS account to ensure solutions work as described. From there, you can customize the code to help construct an application or fix an existing problem. Each recipe also includes a discussion to provide context, explain the approach, and challenge you to explore the possibilities further.

Go beyond theory and learn the details you need to successfully build on AWS. The recipes help you: