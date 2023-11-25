Azure Cookbook

Azure Cookbook

by Reza Salehi
Released November 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098135737

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

How do you deal with the problems you face when using Azure? This practical guide provides over 75 recipes to help you to work with common Azure issues in everyday scenarios. That includes key tasks like setting up permissions for a storage account, working with Cosmos DB APIs, managing Azure role-based access control, governing your Azure subscriptions using Azure Policy, and much more.

Author Reza Salehi has assembled real-world recipes that enable you to grasp key Azure services and concepts quickly. Each recipe includes CLI scripts that you can execute in your own Azure account. Recipes also explain the approach and provide meaningful context. The solutions in this cookbook will take you beyond theory and help you understand Azure services in practice.

You'll find recipes that let you:

  • Store data in an Azure storage account or in a data lake
  • Work with relational and nonrelational databases in Azure
  • Manage role-based access control (RBAC) for Azure resources
  • Safeguard secrets in Azure Key Vault
  • Govern your Azure subscription using Azure Policy
  • Use CLI code to construct your application or fix a particular problem

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. Security
    1. 1.0. Introduction
    2. 1.1. Creating a New User in Your Azure Account
    3. 1.2. Creating a New Custom Role for Our User
    4. 1.3. Assigning Allowed Azure Resource Types in a Subscription
    5. 1.4. Assigning Allowed Locations for Azure Resources
    6. 1.5. Connecting to a Private Azure Virtual Machine Using Azure Bastion
    7. 1.6. Protecting Azure VM Disks Using Azure Disk Encryption
    8. 1.7. Blocking Anonymous Access to Azure Storage Account Blobs
    9. 1.8. Configuring an Azure Storage Account to Exclusively Use Azure AD Authorization
    10. 1.9. Storing and Retrieving Secrets from Azure Key Vault
    11. 1.10. Enabling Web Application Firewall (WAF) With Azure Application Gateway
    12. 1.11. Hosting Static Content in an Azure Storage Account
  2. 2. Networking
    1. 2.0. Introduction
    2. 2.1. Creating an Isolated Private Network by Provisioning an Azure Virtual Network
    3. 2.2. Creating a Network Layout in Azure Virtual Networks Using Subnets
    4. 2.3. Route Network Traffic Using User-defined Routes
    5. 2.4. Securing Azure Virtual Networks With Azure Firewall
    6. 2.5. Securing Azure Virtual Networks With Network Security Groups (NSGs)
    7. 2.6. Connecting Two Azure VNets Using Azure Network Peering
    8. 2.7. Verifying Azure VNet Connectivity Using Azure Network Watcher
  3. 3. Storage
    1. 3.0. Introduction
    2. 3.1. Using Azure Key Vault Keys to Configure Azure Storage Account Encryption at Rest
    3. 3.2. Controlling Azure Storage Account Network Access
    4. 3.3. Granting Limited Access to Azure Storage Accounts Using SAS Tokens
    5. 3.4. Granting Azure Function Apps Access to Azure Storage Account Using Managed Identity and RBAC
    6. 3.5. Creating and Storing Snapshots of Your Blob Objects
    7. 3.6. Creating and Accessing New File Versions
    8. 3.7. Using a Lifecycle Management Policy to Save Storage Account Costs
    9. 3.8. Using AZCopy to Upload Multiple Files to Azure Storage Blobs
    10. 3.9. Using AZCopy to Upload Multiple Files to Azure Storage File Shares
    11. 3.10. Protecting Azure Storage Blobs From Accidental Deletion
    12. 3.11. Protecting Azure Storage Account From Deletion Using Azure Locks
  4. 4. Persisting Data
    1. 4.0. Introduction
    2. 4.1. Creating a Cosmos DB SQL API Account
    3. 4.2. Creating a Cosmos DB Gremlin (Graph) API Account
    4. 4.3. Configuring Azure Cosmos DB Firewall
    5. 4.4. Configuring Azure Cosmos DB Private Access
    6. 4.5. Granting Function Apps Access to Cosmos DB Using RBAC
    7. 4.6. Storing Tabular Data in Azure Storage Tables
    8. 4.7. Configuring Auto-scale for an Azure Cosmos DB SQL API Container
    9. 4.8. Saving Costs on Multiple Azure SQL Single Databases With Varying and Unpredictable Usage Demands
    10. 4.9. Configuring Serverless Compute Tier for Azure SQL Single Databases
    11. 4.10. Configuring Azure SQL Firewall IP Rules
    12. 4.11. Configuring Azure SQL Firewall VNet Rules
    13. 4.12. Backing up Azure SQL Single Database into Azure Storage Blobs

Product information

  • Title: Azure Cookbook
  • Author(s): Reza Salehi
  • Release date: November 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098135737