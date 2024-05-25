Azure OpenAI for Cloud Native Applications

Get the details, examples, and best practices you need to build cloud native applications, services, and solutions using the power of the Azure OpenAI Service. With this comprehensive guide, Microsoft AI specialist Adrian Gonzalez Sanchez examines the integration and utilization of Azure OpenAI—using powerful generative AI models such as GPT-3.5 Turbo and GPT4—within the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform.

To guide you through the technical details of using Azure OpenAI, this book shows you how to set up the necessary Azure resources, prepare end-to-end architectures, work with APIs, manage costs and usage, handle data privacy and security, and optimize performance. You'll learn various use cases where Azure OpenAI's language model can be applied, such as natural language processing, chatbots, content generation, translation, sentiment analysis, and more.

Ideal for software and cloud developers, architects, and engineers, as well as cloud-enabled data scientists, this book will help you:

Learn how to implement cloud native applications with the Azure OpenAI Service

Deploy, customize, and integrate Azure OpenAI with your applications

Customize large language models and orchestrate knowledge with company-owned data

Use advanced road maps to plan your generative AI project

Estimate cost and plan generative AI implementations for adopter companies

Adrian Gonzalez Sanchez is a senior cloud, data, and AI specialist at Microsoft and a lecturer at IE University and HEC Montreal. He also serves as the industrial AI lead for the Spanish Observatory of Ethical AI (OdiseIA) and collaborates with the Linux Foundation's Trusted AI Committee and Canada's Information and Communications Technology Council.