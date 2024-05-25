Azure OpenAI for Cloud Native Applications

Book description
Get the details, examples, and best practices you need to build cloud native applications, services, and solutions using the power of the Azure OpenAI Service. With this comprehensive guide, Microsoft AI specialist Adrian Gonzalez Sanchez examines the integration and utilization of Azure OpenAI—using powerful generative AI models such as GPT-3.5 Turbo and GPT4—within the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform.
To guide you through the technical details of using Azure OpenAI, this book shows you how to set up the necessary Azure resources, prepare end-to-end architectures, work with APIs, manage costs and usage, handle data privacy and security, and optimize performance. You'll learn various use cases where Azure OpenAI's language model can be applied, such as natural language processing, chatbots, content generation, translation, sentiment analysis, and more.
Ideal for software and cloud developers, architects, and engineers, as well as cloud-enabled data scientists, this book will help you:
- Learn how to implement cloud native applications with the Azure OpenAI Service
- Deploy, customize, and integrate Azure OpenAI with your applications
- Customize large language models and orchestrate knowledge with company-owned data
- Use advanced road maps to plan your generative AI project
- Estimate cost and plan generative AI implementations for adopter companies
Adrian Gonzalez Sanchez is a senior cloud, data, and AI specialist at Microsoft and a lecturer at IE University and HEC Montreal. He also serves as the industrial AI lead for the Spanish Observatory of Ethical AI (OdiseIA) and collaborates with the Linux Foundation's Trusted AI Committee and Canada's Information and Communications Technology Council.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- Introduction
-
1. Introduction to Generative AI and the Azure OpenAI Service
- What’s Artificial Intelligence
- About Generative AI
- Microsoft, OpenAI, and the Azure OpenAI Service
- Conclusion
-
2. Designing Cloud-Native Architectures for Generative AI
- Modernizing Applications to Make Them Generative AI-Ready
- Cloud Native Development
- Understanding the Azure Portal
- General Azure OpenAI Considerations
- Conclusion
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Azure OpenAI for Cloud Native Applications
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098154974
You might also like
book
Modern Software Engineering: Doing What Works to Build Better Software Faster
Improve Your Creativity, Effectiveness, and Ultimately, Your Code In Modern Software Engineering, continuous delivery pioneer David …
book
Deciphering Data Architectures
Data fabric, data lakehouse, and data mesh have recently appeared as viable alternatives to the modern …
audiobook
Joy of Agility
Agility enables you, your team, and your organization to streamline slow and awkward actions, overcome obstacles …
book
Fluent React
When it comes to building user interfaces on the web, React enables web developers to unlock …