bash Idioms

by Carl Albing, JP Vossen
Released April 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492094753

Book description

Shell scripts are everywhere, especially those written in bash compatible syntax, and it's extremely useful to be able to understand and write them, but they can be complex and obscure. Complexity is the enemy of security, but it's also the enemy of readability and understanding. With this practical book, you'll learn how to decipher old bash code and write new code that's as clear and readable as possible. Your future you will thank you.

Authors Carl Albing and JP Vossen show you how to use the power and flexibility of the shell to your advantage. You'll learn how to read and write scripts like an expert, so that you can:

  • Write useful, flexible, and readable bash code...with style
  • Decode bash code such as ${MAKEMELC,,} and ${PATHNAME##*/}
  • Save time and ensure consistency when automating tasks
  • Amaze and impress colleagues with bash idioms
  • Discover how bash idioms can make your code clean and concise

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Running bash
      1. bash on Mac
      2. bash in Containers
    2. Revision Control
    3. Hello World
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgments
      1. Reviewers
      2. O’Reilly
      3. From the Authors
  2. 1. A Big “If” Idiom
    1. The Big “if”
    2. Or ELSE…
    3. More Than One
    4. More Than One Again
    5. Don’t Do This
    6. Style and Readability: Recap
  3. 2. Looping Lingo
    1. Looping constructs
    2. Explicit Values
    3. Similar to Python
    4. Quotes and Blanks
    5. Developing and testing for loops
    6. while and until
    7. Style and Readability: Recap
  4. 3. Just in CASE
    1. Make your case
    2. A realistic use case
      1. Motivation
      2. Our script
    3. Wrapper Scripts
    4. One more twist
    5. Style and Readability: Recap
  5. 4. Variable Vernacular
    1. Command Substitution
    2. Variable Reference
    3. Parameter Expansion
      1. Shorthand for basename
      2. Prefix Removal
      3. Shorthand for dirname
      4. Other Modifiers
    4. Conditional Substitutions
      1. Default Values
      2. Comma Separated Lists
      3. Modified Value
    5. $RANDOM
    6. Style and Readability: Recap
  6. 5. Expressions and Arithmetic
    1. Arithmetic
      1. No Parentheses Needed
    2. Compound Commands
    3. Style and Readability: Recap
  7. 6. Functional Framework
    1. Calling functions
    2. Defining functions
      1. Function parameters
      2. Function return values
      3. Local variables
      4. Function Special Cases
    3. Time for printf
      1. POSIX output
      2. Getting or using the date and time
      3. printf for reuse or debugging
    4. Style and Readability: Recap
  8. 7. List and Hash Handling
    1. Commonalities
    2. Lists
    3. Hashes
    4. A simple word count example
    5. Style and Readability: Recap
  9. 8. Developing your Style Guide
    1. Readability
    2. Comments
    3. Names
    4. Functions
    5. Quoting
    6. Layout
    7. Syntax
    8. Other
    9. Script Template
    10. Other Style Guides
    11. Bash Linter
    12. Summary
  10. A. Bash Idioms Style Guide
    1. Readability
    2. Comments
    3. Names
    4. Functions
    5. Quoting
    6. Layout
    7. Syntax
    8. Other
    9. Script Template

