Book description
Shell scripts are everywhere, especially those written in bash compatible syntax, and it's extremely useful to be able to understand and write them, but they can be complex and obscure. Complexity is the enemy of security, but it's also the enemy of readability and understanding. With this practical book, you'll learn how to decipher old bash code and write new code that's as clear and readable as possible. Your future you will thank you.
Authors Carl Albing and JP Vossen show you how to use the power and flexibility of the shell to your advantage. You'll learn how to read and write scripts like an expert, so that you can:
- Write useful, flexible, and readable bash code...with style
- Decode bash code such as ${MAKEMELC,,} and ${PATHNAME##*/}
- Save time and ensure consistency when automating tasks
- Amaze and impress colleagues with bash idioms
- Discover how bash idioms can make your code clean and concise
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. A Big “If” Idiom
- 2. Looping Lingo
- 3. Just in CASE
- 4. Variable Vernacular
- 5. Expressions and Arithmetic
- 6. Functional Framework
- 7. List and Hash Handling
- 8. Developing your Style Guide
- A. Bash Idioms Style Guide
Product information
- Title: bash Idioms
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492094753
