Building a Cyber Risk Management Program

Cyber risk management is one of the most urgent issues facing enterprises today. This book presents a detailed framework for designing, developing, and implementing a cyber risk management program that addresses your company's specific needs. Ideal for corporate directors, senior executives, security risk practitioners, and auditors at many levels, this guide offers both the strategic insight and tactical guidance you're looking for.
You'll learn how to define and establish a sustainable, defendable, cyber risk management program, and the benefits associated with proper implementation. Cyber risk management experts Brian Allen and Brandon Bapst, working with writer Terry Allan Hicks, also provide advice that goes beyond risk management. You'll discover ways to address your company's oversight obligations as defined by international standards, case law, regulation, and board-level guidance.
This book helps you:
- Understand the transformational changes digitalization is introducing, and new cyber risks that come with it
- Learn the key legal and regulatory drivers that make cyber risk management a mission-critical priority for enterprises
- Gain a complete understanding of four components that make up a formal cyber risk management program
- Implement or provide guidance for a cyber risk management program within your enterprise
- 1. Cyber Security in the Age of Digital Transformation: A World at Risk
-
2. The Cyber Risk Management Program: What It Is and Why It Matters
- When Risk Management Fails Completely: Boeing and the 737 Max Disasters
- Defining a Cyber Risk Management Program
- The Benefits of a Security Risk Program
- Not Just Boeing: The Fallout From Other High-Profile Risk Management Failures
- Board Accountability and Legal Liability
- Designing and Implementing a Cyber Risk Management Program – The Way Forward
