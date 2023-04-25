Book description
The exponential growth of data combined with the need to derive real-time business value is a critical issue today. An event-driven data mesh can power real-time operational and analytical workloads, all from a single set of data product streams. With practical real-world examples, this book shows you how to successfully design and build an event-driven data mesh.
Building an Event-Driven Data Mesh provides:
- Practical examples of event and event stream design, including recommendations
- A clear understanding of how events relate to systems and other events in the same stream and across streams
- A realistic look at event modeling options, such as state, delta, and command type events, including how these choices will impact your data products
- Methods for handling events at scale, including multitenancy
- Best practices for privacy and regulatory compliance
- Advice on handling eventual consistency and building multitenancy solutions and asynchronous communication
- Practical tips for iteratively building your own event-driven data mesh, including hurdles youâ??ll encounter, possible solutions, and how to obtain real value as soon as possible
- Solutions to pitfalls you may encounter when moving your organization from monoliths to event-driven architectures
Table of contents
-
1. Introducing Event Streams for Data Communication
- The Case for Event Streams and Event-Driven Architectures
- A Brief History of the Operational and Analytical Plane
- The Organizational Impact of Schema on Read
- Bad Data: The Costs of Inaction
- One more problem to solve: Unifying analytical and operational workflows
- How Do We Resolve All Of These Data Issues?
- Common Objections to an Event-Driven Data Mesh
- Chapter Summary
-
2. Designing Events
- Introduction to Event Types
- State Events with Event-Carried State Transfer
-
Action Events (the type previously favored by ephemeral message brokers)
- Event Sourcing and Its Incorrect Usage Between Domains
- 1) There is an Infinite Set of Possible Event Types
- 2) The Logic to interpret the events must be replicated to each consumer
- 3) These events map poorly to event streams
- 4) Inversion of ownership: Consumers put business logic into the producer
- 5) Inability to maintain historical data without excessive complications
- Action event takeaways
- Measurement events
- Hybrid Events - State with a bit of Action
- Notification Events
- Chapter Summary
