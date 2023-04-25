Building an Event-Driven Data Mesh

by Adam Bellemare
Released April 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098127589

Book description

The exponential growth of data combined with the need to derive real-time business value is a critical issue today. An event-driven data mesh can power real-time operational and analytical workloads, all from a single set of data product streams. With practical real-world examples, this book shows you how to successfully design and build an event-driven data mesh.

Building an Event-Driven Data Mesh provides:

  • Practical examples of event and event stream design, including recommendations
  • A clear understanding of how events relate to systems and other events in the same stream and across streams
  • A realistic look at event modeling options, such as state, delta, and command type events, including how these choices will impact your data products
  • Methods for handling events at scale, including multitenancy
  • Best practices for privacy and regulatory compliance
  • Advice on handling eventual consistency and building multitenancy solutions and asynchronous communication
  • Practical tips for iteratively building your own event-driven data mesh, including hurdles youâ??ll encounter, possible solutions, and how to obtain real value as soon as possible
  • Solutions to pitfalls you may encounter when moving your organization from monoliths to event-driven architectures

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introducing Event Streams for Data Communication
    1. The Case for Event Streams and Event-Driven Architectures
    2. A Brief History of the Operational and Analytical Plane
      1. The Operational Plane
      2. The Difficulties of Communicating Data Between Operational Services
      3. A short opinionated history of big data - Hadoop, Data Warehouse, Lakes, and Analytics
    3. The Organizational Impact of Schema on Read
      1. Problem 1: Improper Data Model Boundaries
      2. Problem 2: Ownership is spread across multiple teams
      3. Problem 3: Do-it-yourself & Custom Point-to-Point Data Connections
    4. Bad Data: The Costs of Inaction
    5. One more problem to solve: Unifying analytical and operational workflows
    6. How Do We Resolve All Of These Data Issues?
    7. Common Objections to an Event-Driven Data Mesh
      1. Producers cannot model data for everyone’s use cases
      2. Making multiple copies of data is bad
      3. Eventual Consistency is too difficult to manage
    8. Chapter Summary
  2. 2. Designing Events
    1. Introduction to Event Types
    2. State Events with Event-Carried State Transfer
      1. Current State
      2. ECST events with Before/After State
      3. ECST Event Definition Recommendations
    3. Action Events (the type previously favored by ephemeral message brokers)
      1. Event Sourcing and Its Incorrect Usage Between Domains
      2. 1) There is an Infinite Set of Possible Event Types
      3. 2) The Logic to interpret the events must be replicated to each consumer
      4. 3) These events map poorly to event streams
      5. 4) Inversion of ownership: Consumers put business logic into the producer
      6. 5) Inability to maintain historical data without excessive complications
      7. Action event takeaways
    4. Measurement events
    5. Hybrid Events - State with a bit of Action
    6. Notification Events
    7. Chapter Summary
  3. About the Author

