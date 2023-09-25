Building Knowledge Graphs

Building Knowledge Graphs

by Jesus Barrasa, Jim Webber
Released September 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098127107

Book description

Incredibly useful, knowledge graphs help organizations keep track of medical research, cybersecurity threat intelligence, GDPR compliance, web user engagement, and much more. They do so by saving interlinked descriptions of entities (objects, events, situations, or abstract concepts) while encoding the semantics underlying the terminology. How do you create a knowledge graph? And how do you move it from theory into practice?

Using hands-on examples, this practical book shows data scientists and data practitioners how to build their own custom knowledge graphs. Authors Jesus Barrasa, Maya Natarajan, and Jim Webber from Neo4j illustrate patterns commonly used for building knowledge graphs that solve many of today's pressing problems. You'll quickly discover how these graphs become exponentially more useful as you add more data.

  • Learn the organizing principles necessary to build a knowledge graph
  • Explore how graph databases serve as a foundation for knowledge graphs
  • Understand how to import structured and unstructured data into your graph
  • Follow examples to build integration-and-search knowledge graphs
  • Understand what pattern detection knowledge graphs help you accomplish
  • Explore dependency knowledge graphs through examples
  • Use examples of natural language knowledge graphs and chatbots

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introducing Knowledge Graphs
    1. What Are Graphs?
    2. The Motivation for Knowledge Graphs
    3. Knowledge Graphs: A Definition
  2. 2. Organizing Principles for Building Knowledge Graphs
    1. Organizing Principles of a Knowledge Graph
      1. Plain Old Graphs
      2. Richer Graph Models
      3. Knowledge Graphs Using Taxonomies for Hierarchy
      4. Knowledge Graphs Using Ontologies for Multilevel Relationships
    2. Which Is the Best Organizing Principle for Your Knowledge Graph?
    3. Organizing Principles: Standards Versus Create Your Own
      1. Creating Your Own Organizing Principle
    4. Essential Characteristics of a Knowledge Graph
    5. Next Steps
  3. 3. Graph Databases
    1. The Cypher Query language
      1. Creating Data in a Knowledge Graph
      2. Avoiding Duplicates When Enriching a Knowledge Graph
      3. Graph Local Queries
      4. Graph Global Queries
      5. Supporting Tools for Writing Knowledge Graph Queries
    2. Neo4j Internals
      1. Query Processing
      2. ACID Transactions
    3. Next Steps for Bootstrapping Knowledge Graphs
  4. 4. Loading Knowledge Graph Data
    1. Loading Data with the Neo4j Data Importer
    2. Online Bulk Data Loading with LOAD CSV
    3. Initial Bulk Load
    4. Summary and Next Steps
  5. 5. Enriching Knowledge Graphs with Data Science
    1. Why Graph Algorithms?
    2. Different Classes of Graph Algorithms
    3. Graph Data Science operations
    4. Experimenting with Graph Data Science
    5. Production Considerations
    6. Enriching the Knowledge Graph
    7. Summary
  6. 6. Mapping data with Metadata Knowledge Graphs
    1. The challenge of distributed data stewardship
    2. Datasets connected to data platforms
    3. Tasks and data pipelines
    4. Data sinks
    5. Metadata graph example
    6. Querying the Metadata Graph Model
    7. Using Relationships to Connect Data and Metadata
    8. Summary
  7. About the Authors

