Building Microservices, 2nd Edition

Book description
As organizations shift from monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices, distributed systems have become more fine-grained. But developing these new systems brings its own host of problems. This expanded second edition takes a holistic view of topics that you need to consider when building, managing, and scaling microservices architectures.
Through clear examples and practical advice, author Sam Newman gives everyone from architects and developers to testers and IT operators a firm grounding in the concepts. You'll dive into the latest solutions for modeling, integrating, testing, deploying, and monitoring your own autonomous services. Real-world cases reveal how organizations today manage to get the most out of these architectures.
Microservices technologies continue to move quickly. This book brings you up to speed.
- Get new information on user interfaces, container orchestration, and serverless
- Align system design with your organization's goals
- Explore options for integrating a service with your system
- Understand how to independently deploy microservices
- Examine the complexities of testing and monitoring distributed services
- Manage security with expanded content around user-to-service and service-to-service models
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Foundation
-
1. What Are Microservices?
- Microservices at a Glance
- Key Concepts of Microservices
- The Monolith
- Enabling Technology
- Advantages of Microservices
- Microservice Pain Points
- Should I Use Microservices?
- Summary
-
2. How to Model Microservices
- Introducing MusicCorp
- What Makes a Good Microservice Boundary?
- Types of Coupling
- Just Enough Domain-Driven Design
- The Case for Domain-Driven Design for Microservices
- Alternatives to Business Domain Boundaries
- Mixing Models and Exceptions
- Summary
-
3. Splitting the Monolith
- Have a Goal
- Incremental Migration
- The Monolith Is Rarely the Enemy
- What to Split First?
- Decomposition by Layer
- Useful Decompositional Patterns
- Data Decomposition Concerns
- Summary
-
4. Microservice Communication Styles
- From In-Process to Inter-Process
- Technology for Inter-Process Communication: So Many Choices
- Styles of Microservice Communication
- Pattern: Synchronous Blocking
- Pattern: Asynchronous Nonblocking
- Pattern: Communication Through Common Data
- Pattern: Request-Response Communication
- Pattern: Event-Driven Communication
- Proceed with Caution
- Summary
- II. Implementation
-
5. Implementing Microservice Communication
- Looking for the Ideal Technology
- Technology Choices
- Serialization Formats
- Schemas
- Handling Change Between Microservices
- Avoiding Breaking Changes
- Managing Breaking Changes
- DRY and the Perils of Code Reuse in a Microservice World
- Service Discovery
- Service Meshes and API Gateways
- Documenting Services
- Summary
- 6. Workflow
-
7. Build
- A Brief Introduction to Continuous Integration
- Build Pipelines and Continuous Delivery
- Mapping Source Code and Builds to Microservices
- Summary
-
8. Deployment
- From Logical to Physical
- Principles of Microservice Deployment
- Deployment Options
- Which Deployment Option Is Right for You?
- Kubernetes and Container Orchestration
- Progressive Delivery
- Summary
-
9. Testing
- Types of Tests
- Test Scope
- Implementing Service Tests
- Implementing (Those Tricky) End-to-End Tests
- Should You Avoid End-to-End Tests?
- Developer Experience
- From Preproduction to In-Production Testing
- Cross-Functional Testing
- Summary
-
10. From Monitoring to Observability
- Disruption, Panic, and Confusion
- Single Microservice, Single Server
- Single Microservice, Multiple Servers
- Multiple Services, Multiple Servers
- Observability Versus Monitoring
- Building Blocks for Observability
- Standardization
- Selecting Tools
- The Expert in the Machine
- Getting Started
- Summary
-
11. Security
- Core Principles
- The Five Functions of Cybersecurity
- Foundations of Application Security
- Implicit Trust Versus Zero Trust
- Securing Data
- Authentication and Authorization
- Summary
-
12. Resiliency
- What Is Resiliency?
- Failure Is Everywhere
- How Much Is Too Much?
- Degrading Functionality
- Stability Patterns
- Spreading Your Risk
- CAP Theorem
- Chaos Engineering
- Blame
- Summary
-
13. Scaling
- The Four Axes of Scaling
- Combining Models
- Start Small
- Caching
- Autoscaling
- Starting Again
- Summary
- III. People
-
14. User Interfaces
- Toward Digital
- Ownership Models
- Toward Stream-Aligned Teams
- Pattern: Monolithic Frontend
- Pattern: Micro Frontends
- Pattern: Page-Based Decomposition
- Pattern: Widget-Based Decomposition
- Constraints
- Pattern: Central Aggregating Gateway
- Pattern: Backend for Frontend (BFF)
- GraphQL
- A Hybrid Approach
- Summary
-
15. Organizational Structures
- Loosely Coupled Organizations
- Conway’s Law
- Team Size
- Understanding Conway’s Law
- Small Teams, Large Organization
- On Autonomy
- Strong Versus Collective Ownership
- Enabling Teams
- Shared Microservices
- Internal Open Source
- Pluggable, Modular Microservices
- The Orphaned Service
- Case Study: realestate.com.au
- Geographical Distribution
- Conway’s Law in Reverse
- People
- Summary
-
16. The Evolutionary Architect
- What’s in a Name?
- What Is Software Architecture?
- Making Change Possible
- An Evolutionary Vision for the Architect
- Defining System Boundaries
- A Social Construct
- Habitability
- A Principled Approach
- Guiding an Evolutionary Architecture
- Architecture in a Stream-Aligned Organization
- Building a Team
- The Required Standard
- Governance and the Paved Road
- Technical Debt
- Exception Handling
- Summary
- Afterword: Bringing It All Together
- Bibliography
- Glossary
- Index
Product information
- Title: Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492034025
