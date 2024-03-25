Building Multi-Tenant SaaS Architectures

Book description
Software as a service (SaaS) is on the path to becoming the de facto model for building, delivering, and operating software solutions. Adopting the multi-tenant model of SaaS requires builders to take on a broad range of new architecture, implementation, and operational challenges. How data is stored, how resources are isolated, how tenants are authenticated, how microservices are built—these are all examples of areas that builders must consider when designing and creating SaaS offerings.
This practical book equips SaaS builders and architects with a collection of patterns, strategies, and insights to help you bridge these technical and business challenges. Tod Golding, a global SaaS lead at AWS, provides you with an end-to-end view of SaaS architecture and development techniques for addressing the unique blend of challenges associated with building a robust SaaS solution that realizes its full potential.
- Develop a clear view of the landscape of SaaS architecture patterns and strategies
- Walk through all the moving parts of the SaaS environment, identifying the trade-offs and considerations that will influence the footprint of your multi-tenant solution
- Examine multi-tenant constructs through the lens of real-world SaaS solutions
- Go inside multi-tenant microservices, exploring strategies and techniques that are used to reduce developer complexity and hide away the details of tenancy
- Identify design and architecture strategies that allow teams to support a range of workloads and tenant experiences
- Learn foundational principles for building robust multi-tenant SaaS offerings
- Learn the inner workings of SaaS architecture patterns, including tenant isolation, noisy neighbor, tiering, onboarding, identity, and data partitioning
Table of contents
1. The SaaS Mindset
- The Classic Software Model
- The Move to Shared Infrastructure
- Re-Defining Multi-Tenancy
- At its Core, SaaS is a Business Model
- Building a ServiceâNot a Product
- Defining SaaS
- Conclusion
2. Multi-tenant Architecture Fundamentals
- Adding Tenancy to your Architecture
- The Two Halves of Every SaaS Architecture
- Inside the Control Plane
- Inside the Application Plane
- The Gray Area
- Integrating Control and Application Planes
- Picking Technologies for Your Planes
- Avoiding the Absolutes
- Conclusion
Product information
- Title: Building Multi-Tenant SaaS Architectures
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098140625
