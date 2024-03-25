Building Multi-Tenant SaaS Architectures

Software as a service (SaaS) is on the path to becoming the de facto model for building, delivering, and operating software solutions. Adopting the multi-tenant model of SaaS requires builders to take on a broad range of new architecture, implementation, and operational challenges. How data is stored, how resources are isolated, how tenants are authenticated, how microservices are built—these are all examples of areas that builders must consider when designing and creating SaaS offerings.

This practical book equips SaaS builders and architects with a collection of patterns, strategies, and insights to help you bridge these technical and business challenges. Tod Golding, a global SaaS lead at AWS, provides you with an end-to-end view of SaaS architecture and development techniques for addressing the unique blend of challenges associated with building a robust SaaS solution that realizes its full potential.