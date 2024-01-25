Building Serverless Applications on Knative

Building Serverless Applications on Knative

by Evan Anderson
Released January 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098142070

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Explore the theory and practice of designing and writing serverless applications using examples from the Knative project. With this practical guide, mid-level to senior application developers and team managers will learn when and why to target serverless platforms when developing microservices or applications. Along the way, you'll also discover warning signs that suggest why serverless might cause you more trouble than joy.

Drawing on author Evan Anderson's 15 years of experience developing and maintaining applications in the cloud—and more than six years of experience with serverless platforms at scale—this book acts as your guide into the high-velocity world of serverless application development. You'll come to appreciate why Knative is the most widely adopted open source serverless platform available.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn what serverless is, how it works, and why teams are adopting it
  • Understand the benefits of Knative for cloud native development teams
  • Learn how to build a serverless application on Knative
  • Explore the challenges serverless introduces for debugging and the tools that can help improve it
  • Learn why event-driven architecture and serverless compute are complementary but distinct
  • Understand when a serverless approach might not be the right system design

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. What is Serverless, Anyway?
    1. Why Is It Called Serverless?
    2. A Bit of Terminology
    3. What’s a “Unit of Work”?
      1. Connections
      2. Requests
      3. Events
    4. It’s Not (Just) About the Scale
      1. Blue and Green: Rollout, rollback, and day-to-day
      2. Creature Comforts: Undifferentiated Heavy Lifting
      3. Creature Comforts: Managing Inputs
      4. Creature Comforts: Managing Process Lifecycle
    5. Summary
  2. 2. Forces Behind the Serverless Revolution
    1. Top Speed: Reducing Drag
      1. Continuously Delivering Value
      2. Winning the (Business) Race
    2. Micro Billing
      1. A Deal With the Cloud
      2. Clouding On Your Own
      3. What Happens When You’re Not Running
    3. The Gravitational Force of Serverless
      1. Implications for Languages
      2. Implications for Sandboxing
      3. Implications for Tooling
      4. Implications for Infrastructure
    4. Summary
  3. 3. Under the Hood: Knative
    1. Infrastructure Assumptions
      1. Hardware and Operating System Management
      2. Scheduling and The Datacenter as a Computer
    2. Serving
      1. Control Plane Concepts
      2. Life of a Request
      3. Autoscaling Control Loop
      4. Comparison with AWS Lambda
    3. Eventing
      1. Control Plane Concepts
      2. Delivery Guarantees
      3. Life of an Event
      4. Ecosystem
      5. Comparison with AWS SNS and other cloud providers
      6. Comparison with RabbitMQ
      7. Comparison with Apache Kafka
      8. Eventing Summary
    4. Functions
    5. Summary
  4. 4. Designing from Scratch
    1. Setup For This Chapter
    2. A Single Page App
      1. Bootstrapping A React App
      2. A Basic Web UI
      3. Packaging Our App
      4. Into The Cloud On Your Laptop!
      5. Continuing To Build
    3. Adding an API
    4. API Gateways and Composing an App
      1. Splitting an API into Components
      2. Augmenting a Proxy
    5. Complementary Services
      1. Key-Value Storage
      2. Object Storage
      3. Timers (Cron)
      4. Task Queues
      5. Workflows
    6. Summary
  5. 5. Extending the Monolith
    1. The Monolith Next Door
      1. Microsevice Extension Points
      2. Asynchronous Cleanup and Extension
      3. Extract, Transform, Load
    2. The Strangler Fig Pattern
      1. Experiments
      2. Dark Launch and Throw-Away Work
    3. A Serverless Monolith?
      1. This is Not Magic
    4. Summary
  6. 6. More on Integration: Event-Driven Architecture
    1. Events and Messages
      1. Why CloudEvents
      2. Events as an API
      3. What does Event-Driven Mean?
    2. Event Distribution
      1. Content-Based Routing vs Channels
      2. Internal and External Events
      3. Building for Extension With “Inner Monologue”
    3. Workflow Orchestration
      1. Long-lived Workflows, Short-Lived Compute
      2. Workflow as Declarative Manifests
    4. Event Broadcast
      1. What’s So Tricky About Broadcast?
      2. Broadcast in Fast-Moving Systems
    5. Task Queues
      1. Scaling in Time Instead of Instances
    6. Summary
  7. About the Authors

Product information

  • Title: Building Serverless Applications on Knative
  • Author(s): Evan Anderson
  • Release date: January 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098142070