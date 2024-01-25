Building Serverless Applications on Knative

Explore the theory and practice of designing and writing serverless applications using examples from the Knative project. With this practical guide, mid-level to senior application developers and team managers will learn when and why to target serverless platforms when developing microservices or applications. Along the way, you'll also discover warning signs that suggest why serverless might cause you more trouble than joy.

Drawing on author Evan Anderson's 15 years of experience developing and maintaining applications in the cloud—and more than six years of experience with serverless platforms at scale—this book acts as your guide into the high-velocity world of serverless application development. You'll come to appreciate why Knative is the most widely adopted open source serverless platform available.

With this book, you will: