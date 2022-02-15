C# 10 in a Nutshell

Book description
When you have questions about C# 10.0 or .NET 6, this bestselling guide has the answers you need. C# is a language of unusual flexibility and breadth, but with its continual growth, there's so much more to learn. In the tradition of O'Reilly's Nutshell guides, this thoroughly updated edition is simply the best one-volume reference to the C# language available today.
Organized around concepts and use cases, this comprehensive and complete reference provides intermediate and advanced programmers with a concise map of C# and .NET that also plumbs significant depths.
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Introducing C# and .NET
- Object Orientation
- Type Safety
- Memory Management
- Platform Support
- CLRs, BCLs, and Runtimes
- A Brief History of C#
-
2. C# Language Basics
- A First C# Program
- Syntax
- Type Basics
- Numeric Types
- Boolean Type and Operators
- Strings and Characters
- Arrays
- Variables and Parameters
- Expressions and Operators
- Null Operators
- Statements
- Namespaces
-
3. Creating Types in C#
- Classes
- Inheritance
- The object Type
- Structs
- Access Modifiers
- Interfaces
- Enums
- Nested Types
-
Generics
- Generic Types
- Why Generics Exist
- Generic Methods
- Declaring Type Parameters
- typeof and Unbound Generic Types
- The default Generic Value
- Generic Constraints
- Subclassing Generic Types
- Self-Referencing Generic Declarations
- Static Data
- Type Parameters and Conversions
- Covariance
- Contravariance
- C# Generics Versus C++ Templates
-
4. Advanced C#
- Delegates
- Events
- Lambda Expressions
- Anonymous Methods
- try Statements and Exceptions
- Enumeration and Iterators
- Nullable Value Types
- Nullable Reference Types
- Extension Methods
- Anonymous Types
- Tuples
- Records
- Patterns
- Attributes
- Caller Info Attributes
- Dynamic Binding
- Operator Overloading
- Unsafe Code and Pointers
- Preprocessor Directives
- XML Documentation
-
5. .NET Overview
- .NET Standard
- Runtime and C# Language Versions
- Reference Assemblies
-
The CLR and BCL
- System Types
- Text Processing
- Collections
- Querying
- XML and JSON
- Diagnostics
- Concurrency and Asynchrony
- Streams and Input/Output
- Networking
- Assemblies, Reflection, and Attributes
- Dynamic Programming
- Cryptography
- Advanced Threading
- Parallel Programming
- Span<T> and Memory<T>
- Native and COM Interoperability
- Regular Expressions
- Serialization
- The Roslyn Compiler
- Application Layers
-
6. .NET Fundamentals
- String and Text Handling
- Dates and Times
- Dates and Time Zones
- Formatting and Parsing
- Standard Format Strings and Parsing Flags
- Other Conversion Mechanisms
- Globalization
- Working with Numbers
- BitOperations
- Enums
- The Guid Struct
- Equality Comparison
- Order Comparison
- Utility Classes
-
7. Collections
- Enumeration
- The ICollection and IList Interfaces
- The Array Class
- Lists, Queues, Stacks, and Sets
- Dictionaries
- Customizable Collections and Proxies
- Immutable Collections
- Plugging in Equality and Order
-
8. LINQ Queries
- Getting Started
- Fluent Syntax
- Query Expressions
- Deferred Execution
- Subqueries
- Composition Strategies
- Projection Strategies
- Interpreted Queries
- EF Core
- Building Query Expressions
-
9. LINQ Operators
- Overview
- Filtering
- Projecting
- Joining
- Ordering
- Grouping
- Set Operators
- Conversion Methods
- Element Operators
- Aggregation Methods
- Quantifiers
- Generation Methods
-
10. LINQ to XML
- Architectural Overview
- X-DOM Overview
- Instantiating an X-DOM
- Navigating and Querying
- Updating an X-DOM
- Working with Values
- Documents and Declarations
- Names and Namespaces
- Annotations
- Projecting into an X-DOM
-
11. Other XML and JSON Technologies
- XmlReader
- XmlWriter
- Patterns for Using XmlReader/XmlWriter
- Working with JSON
-
12. Disposal and Garbage Collection
- IDisposable, Dispose, and Close
- Automatic Garbage Collection
- Finalizers
- How the GC Works
- Managed Memory Leaks
- Weak References
-
13. Diagnostics
- Conditional Compilation
- Debug and Trace Classes
- Debugger Integration
- Processes and Process Threads
- StackTrace and StackFrame
- Windows Event Logs
- Performance Counters
- The Stopwatch Class
- Cross-Platform Diagnostics Tools
-
14. Concurrency and Asynchrony
- Introduction
- Threading
- Tasks
- Principles of Asynchrony
- Asynchronous Functions in C#
- Asynchronous Patterns
- Obsolete Patterns
-
15. Streams and I/O
- Stream Architecture
- Using Streams
- Stream Adapters
- Compression Streams
- Working with ZIP Files
- File and Directory Operations
- OS Security
- Memory-Mapped Files
-
16. Networking
- Network Architecture
- Addresses and Ports
- URIs
- HttpClient
- Writing an HTTP Server
- Using DNS
- Sending Mail with SmtpClient
- Using TCP
- Receiving POP3 Mail with TCP
-
17. Assemblies
- What’s in an Assembly
- Strong Names and Assembly Signing
- Assembly Names
- Authenticode Signing
- Resources and Satellite Assemblies
- Loading, Resolving, and Isolating Assemblies
-
18. Reflection and Metadata
- Reflecting and Activating Types
- Reflecting and Invoking Members
- Reflecting Assemblies
- Working with Attributes
- Dynamic Code Generation
- Emitting Assemblies and Types
- Emitting Type Members
- Emitting Generic Methods and Types
- Awkward Emission Targets
- Parsing IL
- 19. Dynamic Programming
- 20. Cryptography
-
21. Advanced Threading
- Synchronization Overview
- Exclusive Locking
- Locking and Thread Safety
- Nonexclusive Locking
- Signaling with Event Wait Handles
- The Barrier Class
- Lazy Initialization
- Thread-Local Storage
- Timers
-
22. Parallel Programming
- Why PFX?
- PLINQ
- The Parallel Class
- Task Parallelism
- Working with AggregateException
- Concurrent Collections
- BlockingCollection<T>
- 23. Span<T> and Memory<T>
-
24. Native and COM Interoperability
- Calling into Native DLLs
- Type and Parameter Marshaling
- Callbacks from Unmanaged Code
- Simulating a C Union
- Shared Memory
- Mapping a Struct to Unmanaged Memory
- COM Interoperability
- Calling a COM Component from C#
- Embedding Interop Types
- Exposing C# Objects to COM
-
25. Regular Expressions
- Regular Expression Basics
- Quantifiers
- Zero-Width Assertions
- Groups
- Replacing and Splitting Text
- Cookbook Regular Expressions
- Regular Expressions Language Reference
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: C# 10 in a Nutshell
- Author(s):
- Release date: February 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098121952
