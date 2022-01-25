Book description
Looking for quick answers for using C# 10? This tightly focused and practical guide tells you exactly what you need to know without long intros or bloated samples. Succinct and easy to browse, this pocket reference is an ideal quick source of information. If you know Java, C++, or an earlier C# version, this guide will help you get rapidly up to speed.
All programs and code snippets are available as interactive samples in LINQPad. You can edit these samples and instantly see the results without needing to set up projects in Visual Studio. Written by the authors of C# 9.0 in a Nutshell , this pocket reference covers:
- C# fundamentals and features new to C# 10
- Advanced topics like operator overloading, type constraints, nullable types, operator lifting, closures, patterns, and asynchronous functions
- LINQ: sequences, lazy execution, standard query operators, and query expressions
- Unsafe code and pointers, custom attributes, preprocessor directives, and XML documentation
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- A First C# Program
- Syntax
- Type Basics
- Numeric Types
- Boolean Type and Operators
- Strings and Characters
- Arrays
- Variables and Parameters
- Expressions and Operators
- Null Operators
- Statements
- Namespaces
- Classes
- Inheritance
- The object Type
- Structs
- Access Modifiers
- Interfaces
- Enums
- Nested Types
- Generics
- Delegates
- Events
- Lambda Expressions
- Anonymous Methods
- try Statements and Exceptions
- Enumeration and Iterators
- Nullable Value Types
- Nullable Reference Types
- Extension Methods
- Anonymous Types
- Tuples
- Records
- Patterns
- LINQ
- Dynamic Binding
- Operator Overloading
- Attributes
- Caller Info Attributes
- Asynchronous Functions
- Unsafe Code and Pointers
- Preprocessor Directives
- XML Documentation
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: C# 10 Pocket Reference
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098122041
