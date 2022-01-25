C# 10 Pocket Reference

Looking for quick answers for using C# 10? This tightly focused and practical guide tells you exactly what you need to know without long intros or bloated samples. Succinct and easy to browse, this pocket reference is an ideal quick source of information. If you know Java, C++, or an earlier C# version, this guide will help you get rapidly up to speed.

All programs and code snippets are available as interactive samples in LINQPad. You can edit these samples and instantly see the results without needing to set up projects in Visual Studio. Written by the authors of C# 9.0 in a Nutshell , this pocket reference covers: