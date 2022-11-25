Book description
Good software design is essential for the success of your project, but designing software is hard to do. You need to have a deep understanding of the consequences of design decisions and a good overview of available design alternatives. With this book, experienced C++ developers will get a thorough, practical, and unparalleled overview of software design with this modern language.
C++ trainer and consultant Klaus Iglberger explains how you can manage dependencies and abstractions, improve changeability and extensibility of software entities, and apply and implement modern design patterns to help you take advantage of today's possibilities. Design is the most essential aspect of a software project because it impacts the software's most important properties: maintainability, changeability, and extensibility.
- Learn how to evaluate your code with respect to software design
- Understand what software design is, including design goals such as changeability and extensibility
- Explore the advantages and disadvantages of each design approach
- Learn how design patterns help solve problems and express intent
- Choose the right form of a design pattern to gain most of its advantages
Table of contents
1. The Purpose of Design Patterns
- Guideline 11: Understand the Purpose of Design Patterns
- Guideline 12: Beware the Misconceptions about Design Patterns
- Guideline 13: Design Patterns are Everywhere
- Guideline 14: Consider Using the Name of a Design Pattern to Communicate Intent
2. The Visitor Design Pattern
- Guideline 15: Design for the Addition of Types or Operations
- Guideline 16: Use the Visitor Design Pattern to Extend Operations
- Guideline 17: Consider std::variant for Implementing the Visitor Design Pattern
- Guideline 18: Beware the Performance of Acyclic Visitors
Product information
- Title: C++ Software Design
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098113148
