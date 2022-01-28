Cassandra: The Definitive Guide, (Revised) Third Edition, 3rd Edition

Book description
Imagine what you could do if scalability wasn't a problem. With this hands-on guide, you'll learn how the Cassandra database management system handles hundreds of terabytes of data while remaining highly available across multiple data centers. This revised third edition--updated for Cassandra 4.0 and new developments in the Cassandra ecosystem, including deployments in Kubernetes with K8ssandra--provides technical details and practical examples to help you put this database to work in a production environment.
Authors Jeff Carpenter and Eben Hewitt demonstrate the advantages of Cassandra's nonrelational design, with special attention to data modeling. Developers, DBAs, and application architects looking to solve a database scaling issue or future-proof an application will learn how to harness Cassandra's speed and flexibility.
- Understand Cassandra's distributed and decentralized structure
- Use the Cassandra Query Language (CQL) and cqlsh (the CQL shell)
- Create a working data model and compare it with an equivalent relational model
- Design and develop applications using client drivers
- Explore cluster topology and learn how nodes exchange data
- Maintain a high level of performance in your cluster
- Deploy Cassandra onsite, in the cloud, or with Docker and Kubernetes
- Integrate Cassandra with Spark, Kafka, Elasticsearch, Solr, and Lucene
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- 1. Beyond Relational Databases
-
2. Introducing Cassandra
- The Cassandra Elevator Pitch
- Where Did Cassandra Come From?
- Is Cassandra a Good Fit for My Project?
- Getting Involved
- Summary
-
3. Installing Cassandra
- Installing the Apache Distribution
- Building from Source
- Running Cassandra
- Other Cassandra Distributions
- Running the CQL Shell
- Basic cqlsh Commands
- Running Cassandra in Docker
- Summary
- 4. The Cassandra Query Language
-
5. Data Modeling
- Conceptual Data Modeling
- RDBMS Design
- Defining Application Queries
- Logical Data Modeling
- Physical Data Modeling
- Evaluating and Refining
- Defining Database Schema
- Summary
-
6. The Cassandra Architecture
- Data Centers and Racks
- Gossip and Failure Detection
- Snitches
- Rings and Tokens
- Virtual Nodes
- Partitioners
- Replication Strategies
- Consistency Levels
- Queries and Coordinator Nodes
- Hinted Handoff
- Anti-Entropy, Repair, and Merkle Trees
- Lightweight Transactions and Paxos
- Memtables, SSTables, and Commit Logs
- Bloom Filters
- Caching
- Compaction
- Deletion and Tombstones
- Managers and Services
- System Keyspaces
- Summary
-
7. Designing Applications with Cassandra
- Hotel Application Design
- Extending Designs
- Reservation Service: A Sample Microservice
- Deployment and Integration Considerations
- Summary
-
8. Application Development with Drivers
- DataStax Java Driver
- DataStax Python Driver
- DataStax Node.js Driver
- DataStax C# Driver
- Other Cassandra Drivers
- Summary
- 9. Writing and Reading Data
-
10. Configuring and Deploying Cassandra
- Cassandra Cluster Manager
- Node Configuration
- Planning a Cluster Deployment
- Cloud Deployment
- Summary
- 11. Monitoring
-
12. Maintenance
- Health Check
- Common Maintenance Tasks
- Adding Nodes
- Handling Node Failure
- Upgrading Cassandra
- Backup and Recovery
- SSTable Utilities
- Maintenance Tools
- Summary
-
13. Performance Tuning
- Managing Performance
- Caching
- Memtables
- Commit Logs
- SSTables
- Hinted Handoff
- Compaction
- Concurrency and Threading
- Networking and Timeouts
- JVM Settings
- Summary
- 14. Security
-
15. Migrating and Integrating
- Knowing When to Migrate
- Adapting the Data Model
- Adapting the Application
- Planning the Deployment
- Migrating Data
- Common Integrations
- Summary
- Index
- About the Authors
- Title: Cassandra: The Definitive Guide, (Revised) Third Edition, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492097143
