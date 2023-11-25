Causal Inference in Python

Book description
How many buyers will an additional dollar of online marketing bring in? Which customers will only buy when given a discount coupon? How do you establish an optimal pricing strategy? The best way to determine how the levers at our disposal affect the business metrics we want to drive is through causal inference.
In this book, author Matheus Facure, senior data scientist at Nubank, explains the largely untapped potential of causal inference for estimating impacts and effects. Managers, data scientists, and business analysts will learn classical causal inference methods like randomized control trials (A/B tests), linear regression, propensity score, synthetic controls, and difference-in-differences. Each method is accompanied by an application in the industry to serve as a grounding example.
With this book, you will:
- Learn how to use basic concepts of causal inference
- Frame a business problem as a causal inference problem
- Understand how bias gets in the way of causal inference
- Learn how causal effects can differ from person to person
- Use repeated observations of the same customers across time to adjust for biases
- Understand how causal effects differ across geographic locations
- Examine noncompliance bias and effect dilution
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Basic Concepts (Foundations and Causal Inference Theory)
-
1. Introduction To Causal Inference
- What Is Causal Inference
- Why We Do Causal Inference
- Machine Learning and Causal Inference
- Association and Causation
- Bias
- Identifying the Treatment Effect
- Chapter Key Ideas
- 2. Randomized Experiments and Stats Review
-
3. Graphical Causal Models
- Thinking About Causality
- Crash Course in Graphical Models
- Forks
- Immorality or Collider
- Identification Revisited
- CIA and The Adjustment Formula
- An Identification Example with Data
- Confounding Bias
- Selection Bias
- Key Ideas
- II. Adjusting for Bias
-
4. The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Linear Regression
- All You Need is Linear Regression
- Regression Theory
- Frisch-Waugh-Lovell Theorem and Orthogonalization
- Regression as an Outcome Model
- Positivity and Extrapolation
- Non-Linearities in Linear Regression
- Regression for Dummies
- Omitted Variable Bias: Confounding Through the Lens of Regression
- Neutral Controls
- Key Ideas
-
5. Propensity Score
- The Impact of Management Training
- Adjusting with Regression
- Propensity Score
- Design vs Model-Based Identification
- Doubly Robust Estimation
- Generalized Propensity Score for Continuous Treatment
- Keys Ideas
- III. Effect Heterogeniety and Machine Learning
-
6. Effect Heterogeneity
- From ATE to CATE
- Why Prediction is not the Answer
- CATE with Regression
- Evaluating CATE Predictions
- Effect by Model Quantile
- Cumulative Effect
- Cumulative Gain
- Target Transformation
- When Prediction Models are Good for Effect Ordering
- CATE for Decision Making
- Key Ideas
- 7. Meta-Learners
- IV. Time Structures in Causal Inference
-
8. Difference-in-Differences
- Panel Data
- Canonical Difference-in-Differences
- Identification Assumptions
- Effect Dynamics Over Time
- Diff-in-Diff with Covariates
- Doubly Robust Diff-in-Diff
- Staggered Adoption
- Key Ideas
-
9. Synthetic Control
- Online Marketing Dataset
- Matrix Representation
- Synthetic Control as Horizontal Regression
- Canonical Synthetic Control
- Synthetic Control with Covariants
- Debiasing Synthetic Control
- Inference
- Synthetic Difference-in-Differences
- Key Ideas
- About the Author
- Title: Causal Inference in Python
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098140199
