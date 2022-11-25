Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Study Guide

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Study Guide

by Benjamin Muschko
Released November 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098107222

Book description

The ability to administer and monitor a Kubernetes cluster is in high demand today. To meet this need, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation developed a certification exam to establish a system administrator's credibility and value in the job market to confidently work in a Kubernetes environment.

The Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) certification exam is different from the typical multiple-choice format of other professional certifications. Instead, the CKA is a performance-based exam that requires deep knowledge of the tasks under immense time pressure.

This study guide walks you through all the topics covered to fully prepare you for the exam. Author Benjamin Muschko also shares his personal experience with preparing for all aspects of the exam.

  • Learn when and how to apply Kubernetes concepts to administrate a production-grade cluster
  • Understand the objectives, abilities, and tips and tricks needed to pass the CKA exam
  • Explore the ins and outs of the kubectl command-line tool
  • Demonstrate competency to perform the responsibilities of a Kubernetes system administrator
  • Solve real-world Kubernetes problems in a hands-on command-line environment
  • Effectively navigate and solve questions during the CKA exam

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. 1. Exam Details and Resources
    1. Exam Objectives
    2. Curriculum
      1. Cluster Architecture, Installation & Configuration
      2. Workloads & Scheduling
      3. Services & Networking
      4. Storage
      5. Troubleshooting
    3. Involved Kubernetes Primitives
    4. Exam Environment and Tips
    5. Candidate Skills
    6. Time Management
    7. Command Line Tips and Tricks
      1. Setting a Context and Namespace
      2. Using an Alias for kubectl
      3. Using kubectl Command Auto-Completion
      4. Internalize Resource Short Names
      5. Deleting Kubernetes Objects
      6. Finding Object Information
      7. Discovering Command Options
    8. Practicing and Practice Exams
    9. Summary
  2. 2. Cluster Architecture, Installation & Configuration
    1. Role Based Access Control (RBAC)
      1. RBAC High-Level Overview
      2. Creating a Subject
      3. Listing Service Accounts
      4. Rendering Service Account Details
      5. Assigning a Service Account to a Pod
      6. Understanding RBAC API Primitives
      7. Namespace-Wide and Cluster-Wide RBAC
      8. Default User-Facing Roles
      9. Creating Roles
      10. Listing Roles
      11. Rendering Role Details
      12. Creating RoleBindings
      13. Listing RoleBindings
      14. Rendering RoleBinding Details
      15. Seeing the RBAC Rules in Effect
      16. Aggregating RBAC Rules
    2. Creating and Managing a Kubernetes Cluster
      1. Installing a Cluster
      2. Managing a Highly-Available Cluster
      3. Upgrading a Cluster Version
    3. Backing up and Restoring etcd
      1. Backing Up etcd
      2. Restoring etcd
    4. Summary
    5. Exam Essentials
    6. Sample Exercises
  3. 3. Workloads
    1. Managing Workloads With Deployments
      1. Understanding Deployments
      2. Creating Deployments
      3. Listing Deployments and Their Pods
      4. Rendering Deployment Details
      5. Deleting a Deployment
    2. Performing Rolling Updates and Rollbacks
      1. Rolling Out a New Revision
      2. Rolling Back to a Previous Revision
    3. Scaling Workloads
      1. Manually Scaling a Deployment
      2. Manually Scaling a StatefulSet
      3. Autoscaling a Deployment
      4. Creating Horizontal Pod Autoscalers
      5. Listing Horizontal Pod Autoscalers
      6. Rendering Horizontal Pod Autoscaler Details
      7. Using the Beta API Version of an Horizontal Pod Autoscaler
    4. Defining and Consuming Configuration Data
      1. Creating a ConfigMap
      2. Consuming a ConfigMap as Environment Variables
      3. Mounting a ConfigMap as Volume
      4. Creating a Secret
      5. Consuming a Secret as Environment Variables
      6. Mounting a Secret as Volume
    5. Summary
    6. Exam Essentials
    7. Sample Exercises
  4. 4. Scheduling and Tooling
    1. Understanding How Resource Limits Affect Pod Scheduling
      1. Defining Container Resource Requests
      2. Defining Container Resource Limits
      3. Defining Container Resource Requests and Limits
    2. Managing Objects
      1. Declarative Object Management Using Configuration Files
      2. Declarative Object Management Using Kustomize
    3. Common Templating Tools
      1. Using the YAML Processor yq
      2. Using Helm
    4. Summary
    5. Exam Essentials
    6. Sample Exercises
  5. A. Answers to Review Questions
    1. Chapter 2, Cluster Architecture, Installation & Configuration
    2. Chapter 3, Workloads
    3. Chapter 4, Scheduling and Tooling

