Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Study Guide

Book description
The ability to administer and monitor a Kubernetes cluster is in high demand today. To meet this need, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation developed a certification exam to establish a system administrator's credibility and value in the job market to confidently work in a Kubernetes environment.
The Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) certification exam is different from the typical multiple-choice format of other professional certifications. Instead, the CKA is a performance-based exam that requires deep knowledge of the tasks under immense time pressure.
This study guide walks you through all the topics covered to fully prepare you for the exam. Author Benjamin Muschko also shares his personal experience with preparing for all aspects of the exam.
- Learn when and how to apply Kubernetes concepts to administrate a production-grade cluster
- Understand the objectives, abilities, and tips and tricks needed to pass the CKA exam
- Explore the ins and outs of the kubectl command-line tool
- Demonstrate competency to perform the responsibilities of a Kubernetes system administrator
- Solve real-world Kubernetes problems in a hands-on command-line environment
- Effectively navigate and solve questions during the CKA exam
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Exam Details and Resources
- Exam Objectives
- Curriculum
- Involved Kubernetes Primitives
- Exam Environment and Tips
- Candidate Skills
- Time Management
- Command Line Tips and Tricks
- Practicing and Practice Exams
- Summary
-
2. Cluster Architecture, Installation & Configuration
-
Role Based Access Control (RBAC)
- RBAC High-Level Overview
- Creating a Subject
- Listing Service Accounts
- Rendering Service Account Details
- Assigning a Service Account to a Pod
- Understanding RBAC API Primitives
- Namespace-Wide and Cluster-Wide RBAC
- Default User-Facing Roles
- Creating Roles
- Listing Roles
- Rendering Role Details
- Creating RoleBindings
- Listing RoleBindings
- Rendering RoleBinding Details
- Seeing the RBAC Rules in Effect
- Aggregating RBAC Rules
- Creating and Managing a Kubernetes Cluster
- Backing up and Restoring etcd
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
- Role Based Access Control (RBAC)
-
3. Workloads
- Managing Workloads With Deployments
- Performing Rolling Updates and Rollbacks
- Scaling Workloads
- Defining and Consuming Configuration Data
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
-
4. Scheduling and Tooling
- Understanding How Resource Limits Affect Pod Scheduling
- Managing Objects
- Common Templating Tools
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
- A. Answers to Review Questions
Product information
- Title: Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) Study Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098107222
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition
This is the second edition of the best selling Python book in the world. Python Crash …
book
AWS Certified Solutions Architect Official Study Guide
Validate your AWS skills. This is your opportunity to take the next step in your career …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …