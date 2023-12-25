Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) Study Guide

Vulnerabilities in software and IT infrastructure pose a major threat to organizations. In response, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) developed the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) certification to verify an administrator's proficiency to protect Kubernetes clusters and the cloud native software they contain. This practical book helps you fully prepare for the certification exam by walking you through all of the topics covered.

Different from typical multiple-choice formats used by other certifications, this performance-based exam requires deep knowledge of the tasks it covers under intense time pressure. If you want to pass the CKS exam on the first go, author Benjamin Muschko shares his personal experience to help you learn the objectives, abilities, and tips and tricks you need to pass on the first attempt.