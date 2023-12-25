Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) Study Guide

Book description
Vulnerabilities in software and IT infrastructure pose a major threat to organizations. In response, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) developed the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) certification to verify an administrator's proficiency to protect Kubernetes clusters and the cloud native software they contain. This practical book helps you fully prepare for the certification exam by walking you through all of the topics covered.
Different from typical multiple-choice formats used by other certifications, this performance-based exam requires deep knowledge of the tasks it covers under intense time pressure. If you want to pass the CKS exam on the first go, author Benjamin Muschko shares his personal experience to help you learn the objectives, abilities, and tips and tricks you need to pass on the first attempt.
- Identify, mitigate, and/or minimize threats to cloud native applications and Kubernetes clusters
- Learn the ins and outs of Kubernetes's security features, and external tools for security detection and mitigation purposes
- Demonstrate competency to perform the responsibilities of a Kubernetes administrator or application developer with a security viewpoint
- Solve real-world Kubernetes problems in a hands-on, command-line environment
- Effectively navigate and solve questions during the CKS exam
Table of contents
-
1. Exam Details and Resources
- Kubernetes Certification Learning Path
- Exam Objectives
- Curriculum
- Involved Kubernetes Primitives
- Involved External Tools
- Documentation
- Candidate Skills
- Practicing and Practice Exams
- Summary
-
2. Cluster Setup
- Using Network Policies to Restrict Pod-to-Pod Communication
- Applying Kubernetes Component Security Best Practices
- Creating an Ingress with TLS Termination
- Protecting Node Metadata and Endpoints
- Protecting GUI Elements
- Verifying Kubernetes Platform Binaries
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
-
3. Cluster Hardening
- Interacting with the Kubernetes API
- Restricting Access to the API Server
- Updating Kubernetes Frequently
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
- A. Answers to Review Questions
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) Study Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098132972
