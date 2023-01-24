Cloud FinOps, 2nd Edition

Book description
FinOps brings financial accountability to the variable spend model of cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, ownership of technology and financial decision-making has shifted to the edges of the organization away from procurement to engineering, architecture, and product teams. FinOps, having grown from a fringe practice to the de facto discipline managing cloud spend, is now practiced by the majority of global enterprises.
This second edition provides a road map for adopting and maturing the discipline drawn from the experience of hundreds of real-world practitioners. Seven new chapters include forecasting, adopting Finops, partnering with engineering, sustainability, the UI of FinOps, and connectivity to other frameworks. There are updates throughout the book, including 150 new pages of best practices and dozens of new stories.
Drawing on real-world successes and failures of large-scale cloud spenders, the book outlines the process of building a culture of cloud FinOps in your organization. Engineering and finance teams, executives, and FinOps practitioners alike will learn how to build an efficient and effective FinOps machine for data-driven cloud value decision-making.
With this book, you'll learn:
- The DNA of a highly functional cloud FinOps culture
- A road map to build executive support for FinOps adoption
- How to understand and forecast your cloud spending
- How to empower engineering and finance to work together
- Cost allocation strategies to create accountability for cloud and container spend
- Strategies for rate discounts from cloud commitments
- When and how to implement automation of repetitive cost tasks
- How to empower engineering team action on cost efficiency
- Using unit economics to drive data-driven decision-making
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Introducing FinOps
- 1. What Is FinOps?
- 2. Why FinOps?
-
3. Cultural Shift and the FinOps Team
- Deming on Business Transformation
- Who Does FinOps?
- Why a Centralized Team?
- The FinOps Team Doesnât Do FinOps
- The Role of Each Team in FinOps
- A New Way of Working Together
- Where Does Your FinOps Team Report?
- Understanding Motivations
- FinOps Throughout Your Organization
- Hiring for FinOps
- FinOps Culture in Action
- Conclusion
-
4. The Language of FinOps
- Defining a Common Lexicon
- Defining the Basic Terms
- Defining Finance Terms for Cloud Professionals
- Abstraction Assists Understanding
- Cloud Language Versus Business Language
- Creating a Universal Translator Between Your DevOps and Finance Teams
- The Need to Educate All the Disciplines
- Benchmarking and Gamification
- Conclusion
-
5. Anatomy of the Cloud Bill
- Types of Cloud Bill
- Cloud Billing Complexity
- Basic Format of Billing Data
- Time, Why Do You Punish Me?
- Sum of the Tiny Parts
- A Brief History of Cloud Billing Data
- The Importance of Hourly Data
- A Month Is Not a Month
- A Dollar Is Not a Dollar
- Two Levers to Affect Your Bill
- Who Should Avoid Costs and Who Should Reduce Rates?
- Centralizing Rate Reduction
- Why You Should Decentralize Usage Reduction
- Conclusion
-
6. Adopting FinOps
- A Confession
- Different Executive Pitches for Different Levels
- Pitching the Executive Sponsor
- Playing to Your Audience
- Key Personas That the Driver Must Influence
- Roadmap for Getting Adoption of FinOps
- Type of Alignment to the Organization
- Full Time, Part Time, Borrowed Time: A Note on Resources
- A Complex System Designed from Scratch Never Works
- Conclusion
- 7. The FinOps Foundation Framework
-
8. The UI of FinOps
- Build Versus Buy Versus Native
- Operationalized Reporting
- Accessibility
- Psychological Concepts
- Perspectives on Reports
- Putting Data in the Path of Each Persona
- Seek First to Understand
- Conclusion
- II. Inform Phase
-
9. The FinOps Lifecycle
- The Six Principles of FinOps
- The FinOps Lifecycle
- Considerations
- Where Do You Start?
- You Donât Have to Find All the Answers
- Conclusion
- 10. Inform Phase: Where Are You Right Now?
-
11. Allocation: No Dollar Left Behind
- Why Allocation Matters
- Amortization: Itâs Accrual World
- Creating Goodwill and Auditability with Accounting
- The âSpend Panicâ Tipping Point
- Spreading Out Shared Costs
- Chargeback Versus Showback
- A Combination of Models Fit for Purpose
- Accounts, Tagging, Account Organization Hierarchies
- The Showback Model in Action
- Chargeback and Showback Considerations
- Conclusion
-
12. Tags, Labels, and Accounts, Oh My!
- Tag- and Hierarchy-Based Approaches
- Getting Started with Your Strategy
- Comparing the Allocation Options of the Big Three
- Comparing Accounts and Folders Versus Tags and Labels
- Organizing Accounts and Projects into Groups
- Tags and Labels: The Most Flexible Allocation Option
- Conclusion
-
13. Accurate Forecasting
- The State of Cloud Forecasting
- Forecasting Methodologies
- Forecasting Models
- Cloud Forecasting Challenges
- Forecast and Budgeting
- The Importance of Managing Teams to Budgets
- Conclusion
- III. Optimize Phase
-
14. Optimize Phase: Adjusting to Hit Goals
- Why Do You Set Goals?
- The First Goal Is Good Cost Allocation
- Is Savings the Goal?
- The Iron Triangle: Good, Fast, Cheap
- Hitting Goals with OKRs
- Goals as Target Lines
- Budget Variances
- Using Less Versus Paying Less
- Conclusion
-
15. Using Less: Usage Optimization
- The Cold Reality of Cloud Consumption
- Where Does Waste Come From?
- Usage Reduction by Removing/Moving
- Usage Reduction by Resizing (Rightsizing)
- Common Rightsizing Mistakes
- Going Beyond Compute: Tips to Control Cloud Costs
- Usage Reduction by Redesigning
- Effects on Reserved Instances
- Benefit Versus Effort
- Serverless Computing
- Not All Waste Is Waste
- Maturing Usage Optimization
- Advanced Workflow: Automated Opt-Out Rightsizing
- Tracking Savings
- Conclusion
- 16. Paying Less: Rate Optimization
-
17. Understanding Commitment-Based Discounts
- Introduction to Commitment-Based Discounts
- Commitment-Based Discount Basics
- Overview of Usage Commitments Offered by the Big Three
- Amazon Web Services
- Microsoft Azure
- Google Cloud
- Conclusion
-
18. Building a Commitment-Based Discount Strategy
- Common Mistakes
- Steps to Building a Commitment-Based Discount Strategy
- How to Manage the Commitment Strategy
- Purchasing Commitments Just-in-Time
- When to Rightsize Versus Commit
- Conclusion
- 19. Sustainability: FinOps Partnering with GreenOps
- IV. Operate Phase
- 20. Operate: Aligning Teams to Business Goals
-
21. Automating Cost Management
- What Is the Outcome You Want to Achieve?
- Automated Versus Manual Tasks
- Automation Tools
- Automation Working Together
- Safety and Security
- How to Start
- What to Automate
- Conclusion
- 22. Metric-Driven Cost Optimization
-
23. FinOps for the Container World
- Containers 101
- The Move to Container Orchestration
- The Container FinOps Lifecycle
- Container Inform Phase
- Container Optimize Phase
- Container Operate Phase
- Serverless Containers
- Conclusion
-
24. Partnering with Engineers to Enable FinOps
- Integrating Us with Them
- Whatâs on the Mind of the Engineer?
- Constraints and the Solving of Hard Problems
- Principles for Enabling Cost-Efficient Engineering
- Data in the Path of the Engineer
- Models for Partnering with Engineering Teams
- Conclusion
- 25. Connectivity to Other Frameworks
- 26. FinOps Nirvana: Data-Driven Decision Making
- 27. You Are the Secret Ingredient
- Afterword on What to Prioritize (from J.R.)
- About the Authors
- Title: Cloud FinOps, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492098355
