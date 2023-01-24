Cloud FinOps, 2nd Edition

FinOps brings financial accountability to the variable spend model of cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, ownership of technology and financial decision-making has shifted to the edges of the organization away from procurement to engineering, architecture, and product teams. FinOps, having grown from a fringe practice to the de facto discipline managing cloud spend, is now practiced by the majority of global enterprises.

This second edition provides a road map for adopting and maturing the discipline drawn from the experience of hundreds of real-world practitioners. Seven new chapters include forecasting, adopting Finops, partnering with engineering, sustainability, the UI of FinOps, and connectivity to other frameworks. There are updates throughout the book, including 150 new pages of best practices and dozens of new stories.

Drawing on real-world successes and failures of large-scale cloud spenders, the book outlines the process of building a culture of cloud FinOps in your organization. Engineering and finance teams, executives, and FinOps practitioners alike will learn how to build an efficient and effective FinOps machine for data-driven cloud value decision-making.

With this book, you'll learn: