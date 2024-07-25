Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms

Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms

by Russ Miles, Taylor Smith, Stephen Giguere
Released July 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098141707

Book description

Cloud native security isn't a game for individual players. It requires team collaboration with a platform that can help cloud security engineers, developers, and operations people do their best work. That's what the cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) delivers. With this practical guide, you'll learn how CNAPP can help you consolidate security through DevSecOps across cloud native technologies, practices, and application lifecycles.

Through real-life attack scenarios, authors Russ Miles, Taylor Smith, and Steve Giguere help you explore how CNAPP not only mitigates multidimensional threats, but also reduces complexity and helps your team stay one step ahead of attackers. CNAPP provides a holistic approach to your cloud native development across identities, workloads, networks, and infrastructure.

You'll explore:

  • Threats to different parts of the cloud native stack, including pipelines, supply chains, infrastructure, workloads, and applications
  • What CNAPP is and how it enables the context-sharing and collaboration necessary to secure your applications from development to runtime
  • How to assess your own attack surface from a code and runtime standpoint
  • How to identify blind spots in your existing cloud native security coverage
  • How to leverage CNAPP to achieve a holistic, collaborative security environment

