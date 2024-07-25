Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms

Book description
Cloud native security isn't a game for individual players. It requires team collaboration with a platform that can help cloud security engineers, developers, and operations people do their best work. That's what the cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) delivers. With this practical guide, you'll learn how CNAPP can help you consolidate security through DevSecOps across cloud native technologies, practices, and application lifecycles.
Through real-life attack scenarios, authors Russ Miles, Taylor Smith, and Steve Giguere help you explore how CNAPP not only mitigates multidimensional threats, but also reduces complexity and helps your team stay one step ahead of attackers. CNAPP provides a holistic approach to your cloud native development across identities, workloads, networks, and infrastructure.
You'll explore:
- Threats to different parts of the cloud native stack, including pipelines, supply chains, infrastructure, workloads, and applications
- What CNAPP is and how it enables the context-sharing and collaboration necessary to secure your applications from development to runtime
- How to assess your own attack surface from a code and runtime standpoint
- How to identify blind spots in your existing cloud native security coverage
- How to leverage CNAPP to achieve a holistic, collaborative security environment
Table of contents
- Brief Table of Contents (Not Yet Final)
-
1. Cloud Security, The Collaborative Game
- The Cloud Native Security Game
- How a Play is Made: The Anatomy of an Attack
- Broad, Deep and Complex: The Cloud Native Security Game Board
- Your Team: Cloud Security, Operations Security & Development Security
- DevSecOps: Whoever Collaborates Best and Learns Fastest, Wins
- Collaboration and Emergence
- Who OODAs Best, Wins
- Your CNAPP Enables Your Cloud Native Security OODA Loop
- Losing our Cloud Native Security Game
-
2. Playing to Win with Context and Collaboration
- Surfacing and Observing your Security
- CNAPP Policies: From Observing to Orienting, Deciding and Acting
- Acronyms, Assemble! Key Terms and Definitions
- Back to Our Security Breach
- Title: Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098141707
