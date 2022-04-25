Cloud Native DevOps with Kubernetes, 2nd Edition

Kubernetes has become the operating system of today's cloud native world, providing a reliable and scalable platform for running containerized workloads. In this friendly, pragmatic book, cloud experts Justin Domingus and John Arundel show your development and operations staff what Kubernetes can do--and what you can do with it.

This updated second edition guides you through the growing Kubernetes ecosystem and provides practical solutions to everyday problems using tools currently in use in the software industry. You'll walk through an example containerized application running in Kubernetes step-by-step, from the development environment through the continuous deployment pipeline, with patterns you can use for your own applications. Make your development teams lean, fast, and effective by adopting Kubernetes and DevOps principles.