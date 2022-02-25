Cloud Native Infrastructure with Azure

Book description
The cloud is becoming the de facto home for companies ranging from enterprises to startups. Moving to the cloud means moving your applications from monolith to microservices. But once you do, maintaining and running these services brings its own level of complexity. The answer? Modularity, deployability, observability, and self-healing capacity through cloud native development.
With this practical book, Nishant Singh and Michael Kehoe show you how to build a true cloud native infrastructure on Microsoft Azure, following guidelines from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). DevOps and site reliability engineers will learn how adapting applications to cloud native early in the design phase helps you fully utilize the elasticity and distributed nature of the cloud.
Chapters include:
- "Introduction: Why Cloud Native?"
- "Infrastructure as Code: Setting Up the Gateway"
- "Containerizing Your Application: More Than Boxes"
- "Kubernetes: The Grand Orchestrator"
- "Creating a Kubernetes Cluster on Azure"
- "Observability: Following the Breadcrumbs"
- "Service Discovery and Service Mesh: Finding New Territories and Crossing Borders"
- "Networking and Policy Management: Behold the Gatekeepers"
- "Distributed Databases and Storage: The Central Bank"
- "Getting the Message"
- "Serverless"
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction: Why Cloud Native?
-
2. Infrastructure as Code: Setting Up the Gateway
- Infrastructure as Code and its importance in the cloud native world
- Getting started with Azure and Setting up the environment
- Prominent IaC tools
- Provisioning cloud native infrastructure in Azure
- Azure DevOps and Infrastructure as Code
- Summary
-
3. Kubernetes: The Grand Orchestrator
- Kubernetes Components
- Kubernetes API Server Objects
- Observe, Operate, and manage kubernetes clusters with kubectl
- Summary
-
4. Creating a Kubernetes Cluster on Azure
-
Creating a Kubernetes cluster from scratch on Azure
- Creating the Resource group in Azure
- Creating the machine images for worker and controller machines in Azure
- Creating a Storage account backend
- Creating Azure Virtual Network
- Creating Public IPs for the load balancer
- Creating Worker and Controller instances
- Using Ansible to deploy and configure the Kubernetes controller nodes
- Using Ansible to deploy and configure the kubernetes worker nodes.
- Setting up Pod networking and routing
- Generating kubeconfig for remote access and validating our cluster
- Azure Kubernetes Service
- Deploying Applications and services using Helm: A package manager for Kubernetes
- Summary
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Cloud Native Infrastructure with Azure
- Author(s):
- Release date: February 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492090960
