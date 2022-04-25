CockroachDB: The Definitive Guide

Book description
Get the lowdown on CockroachDB, the elastic SQL database built to handle the demands of today's data-driven world. With this practical guide, software developers, architects, and DevOps teams will discover the advantages of building on a distributed SQL database. You'll learn how to create applications that scale elastically and provide seamless delivery for end users while remaining exceptionally resilient and indestructible.
Written from scratch for the cloud and architected to scale elastically to handle the demands of cloud native and open source, CockroachDB makes it easier to build and scale modern applications. If you're familiar with distributed systems, you'll quickly discover the benefits of strong data correctness and consistency guarantees as well as optimizations for delivering ultralow latencies to globally distributed end users.
With this thorough guide, you'll learn how to:
- Plan and build applications for distributed infrastructure, including data modeling and schema design
- Migrate data into CockroachDB
- Read and write data and run ACID transactions across distributed infrastructure
- Optimize queries for performance across geographically distributed replicas
- Plan a CockroachDB deployment for resiliency across single-region and multiregion clusters
- Secure, monitor, and optimize your CockroachDB deployment
Table of contents
-
1. Chapter 1: Introduction to CockroachDB
- A Brief History of Databases
- The Advent of CockroachDB
- CockroachDB in action
- Summary
-
2. Chapter 2: CockroachDB architecture
- The CockroachDB Cluster Architecture
- The CockroachDB software stack
- The CockroachDB SQL layer
- From SQL to Key-Values
- The CockroachDB Transactional layer
- The CockroachDB distribution layer
- The CockroachDB Replication layer
- The CockroachDB Storage layer
- Summary
-
3. Getting Started
- Installation
- Exploring CockroachDB
- Working with programming languages
- Summary
-
4. COCKROACHDB SQL
- SQL LANGUAGE COMPATIBILITY
- QUERYING DATA WITH SELECT
- CREATING TABLES AND INDEXES
- INSERTING DATA
- UPDATE
- UPSERT
- DELETE
- TRANSACTIONAL STATEMENTS
- OTHER DATA DEFINITION LANGUAGE TARGETS
- ADMINISTRATIVE COMMANDS
- THE INFORMATION_SCHEMA
- SUMMARY
-
5. CockroachDB Schema Design
- Logical Data modelling
- Physical design
- Denormalization
- JSON document models
-
Indexes
- Index selectivity
- Index break-even point
- Index overhead
- Composite indexes
- Covering indexes
- Composite and Covering index performance
- Guidelines for composite indexes
- Indexes and null values
- Inverted indexes
- Partial indexes
- Sort-optimizing indexes
- Spatial indexes
- Hash Sharded indexes
- Measuring Index effectiveness
- Summary
Product information
- Title: CockroachDB: The Definitive Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098100247
