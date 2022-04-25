CockroachDB: The Definitive Guide

Get the lowdown on CockroachDB, the elastic SQL database built to handle the demands of today's data-driven world. With this practical guide, software developers, architects, and DevOps teams will discover the advantages of building on a distributed SQL database. You'll learn how to create applications that scale elastically and provide seamless delivery for end users while remaining exceptionally resilient and indestructible.

Written from scratch for the cloud and architected to scale elastically to handle the demands of cloud native and open source, CockroachDB makes it easier to build and scale modern applications. If you're familiar with distributed systems, you'll quickly discover the benefits of strong data correctness and consistency guarantees as well as optimizations for delivering ultralow latencies to globally distributed end users.

With this thorough guide, you'll learn how to: