CockroachDB: The Definitive Guide

by Jesse Seldess, Ben Darnell, Guy Harrison
Released April 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098100247

Book description

Get the lowdown on CockroachDB, the elastic SQL database built to handle the demands of today's data-driven world. With this practical guide, software developers, architects, and DevOps teams will discover the advantages of building on a distributed SQL database. You'll learn how to create applications that scale elastically and provide seamless delivery for end users while remaining exceptionally resilient and indestructible.

Written from scratch for the cloud and architected to scale elastically to handle the demands of cloud native and open source, CockroachDB makes it easier to build and scale modern applications. If you're familiar with distributed systems, you'll quickly discover the benefits of strong data correctness and consistency guarantees as well as optimizations for delivering ultralow latencies to globally distributed end users.

With this thorough guide, you'll learn how to:

  • Plan and build applications for distributed infrastructure, including data modeling and schema design
  • Migrate data into CockroachDB
  • Read and write data and run ACID transactions across distributed infrastructure
  • Optimize queries for performance across geographically distributed replicas
  • Plan a CockroachDB deployment for resiliency across single-region and multiregion clusters
  • Secure, monitor, and optimize your CockroachDB deployment

Table of contents

  1. 1. Chapter 1: Introduction to CockroachDB
    1. A Brief History of Databases
      1. Pre-relational Databases
      2. The Relational Model
      3. Implementing the relational model
      4. Transactions
      5. The SQL Language
      6. The RDBMS hegemony
      7. Enter the Internet
      8. The NoSQL movement
      9. The emergence of distributed SQL
    2. The Advent of CockroachDB
      1. CockroachDB design goals
      2. CockroachDB Releases
    3. CockroachDB in action
      1. CockroachDB at Baidu
      2. Cockroach at MyWorld
      3. CockroachDB at Bose
    4. Summary
  2. 2. Chapter 2: CockroachDB architecture
    1. The CockroachDB Cluster Architecture
      1. Ranges and Replicas
    2. The CockroachDB software stack
    3. The CockroachDB SQL layer
      1. SQL Optimization
    4. From SQL to Key-Values
      1. Tables as represented in the KV store
      2. Column Families
      3. Indexes in the KV store
      4. Inverted Indexes
      5. The STORING clause
      6. Table Definitions and schema changes
    5. The CockroachDB Transactional layer
      1. MVCC principles
      2. Transaction workflow
      3. Write intents
      4. Parallel Commit
      5. Transaction clean up
      6. Overview of transaction flow
      7. Read/Write conflicts
      8. Clock synchronization and clock skew
    6. The CockroachDB distribution layer
      1. Meta Ranges
      2. Gossip
      3. Leaseholders
      4. Range Splits
      5. Multi-region distribution
    7. The CockroachDB Replication layer
      1. Raft
      2. Raft and Leaseholders
      3. Closed timestamps and follower reads
    8. The CockroachDB Storage layer
      1. Log Structured Merge (LSM) Trees
      2. SSTables and Bloom Filters
      3. Deletes and updates
      4. MultiVersion Concurrency Control
      5. The Block cache
    9. Summary
  3. 3. Getting Started
    1. Installation
      1. Installing CockroachDB software
      2. Creating a CockroachCloud cluster
      3. Starting a local single-node server
      4. Starting up CockroachDB in a docker container
      5. Starting up a secure server
      6. Remote connection
      7. Creating a Kubernetes cluster
      8. Using a GUI client
    2. Exploring CockroachDB
      1. Adding some data
      2. Databases and tables
      3. Issuing SQL
      4. The console
    3. Working with programming languages
      1. Connecting to CockroachDB from NodeJS
      2. Connecting to CockroachDB from Java
      3. Connecting to CockroachDB from Python
      4. Connecting to CockroachDB from Go
    4. Summary
  4. 4. COCKROACHDB SQL
    1. SQL LANGUAGE COMPATIBILITY
    2. QUERYING DATA WITH SELECT
      1. The FROM clause
      2. JOINS
      3. Anti-joins
      4. CROSS JOINS
      5. Set operations
      6. Group operations
      7. Subqueries
      8. Correlated subquery
      9. The WHERE clause
      10. Common Table expressions
      11. ORDER BY
      12. Window functions
      13. Other SELECT clauses
      14. CockroachDB arrays
      15. Working with JSON
      16. Summary of SELECT
    3. CREATING TABLES AND INDEXES
      1. Computed Columns
      2. Datatypes
      3. Primary Keys
      4. Constraints
      5. INDEXES
      6. CREATE TABLE AS SELECT
      7. ALTERING TABLES
      8. DROPPING TABLES
      9. VIEWS
    4. INSERTING DATA
      1. IMPORT/IMPORT INTO
    5. UPDATE
    6. UPSERT
    7. DELETE
    8. TRANSACTIONAL STATEMENTS
      1. BEGIN TRANSACTION
      2. SAVEPOINT
      3. COMMIT
      4. ROLLBACK
      5. SELECT FOR UPDATE
      6. AS OF SYSTEM TIME
    9. OTHER DATA DEFINITION LANGUAGE TARGETS
    10. ADMINISTRATIVE COMMANDS
    11. THE INFORMATION_SCHEMA
    12. SUMMARY
  5. 5. CockroachDB Schema Design
    1. Logical Data modelling
      1. Normalization
      2. Don’t go too far
      3. Primary Key choices
      4. Special purpose Designs
    2. Physical design
      1. Entities to tables
      2. Attributes to Columns
      3. Primary key design
      4. Foreign key constraints
    3. Denormalization
      1. Replicating columns to avoid joins
      2. Summary tables
      3. Vertical partitioning
      4. Horizontal Partitioning
      5. Repeating groups
    4. JSON document models
      1. JSON document anti-patterns
      2. Indexing JSON attributes
      3. Using JSON or Arrays to avoid joins
    5. Indexes
      1. Index selectivity
      2. Index break-even point
      3. Index overhead
      4. Composite indexes
      5. Covering indexes
      6. Composite and Covering index performance
      7. Guidelines for composite indexes
      8. Indexes and null values
      9. Inverted indexes
      10. Partial indexes
      11. Sort-optimizing indexes
      12. Spatial indexes
      13. Hash Sharded indexes
      14. Measuring Index effectiveness
    6. Summary
  6. About the Authors

