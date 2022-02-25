Command-Line Rust

Book description
For several consecutive years, Rust has been voted "most loved programming language" in Stack Overflow's annual developer survey. This open source systems programming language is now used for everything from game engines and operating systems to browser components and virtual reality simulation engines. But Rust is also an incredibly complex language with a notoriously difficult learning curve.
Rather than focus on the language as a whole, this guide teaches Rust using a single small, complete, focused program in each chapter. Author Ken Youens-Clark shows you how to start, write, and test each of these programs to create a finished product. You'll learn how to handle errors in Rust, read and write files, and use regular expressions, Rust types, structs, and more.
Discover how to:
- Use Rust's standard libraries and data types such as strings, vectors, dictionaries, and sets to create systems programs
- Write and test Rust programs and functions
- Read and write files, including stdin, stdout, and stderr
- Document and validate command-line arguments
- Write programs that fail gracefully
- Parse raw and delimited text as well as Excel data
- Use and control randomness
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Truth Or Consequences
- 2. Test for Echo
- 3. On the Catwalk
-
4. Head Aches
- How head Works
- Getting Started
- Solution
- Going Further
- Summary
- 5. Word to Your Mother
- 6. Den of Uniquity
- 7. Finders Keepers
- 8. Shave and a Haircut
- 9. Jack the Grepper
- 10. Boston Commons
-
11. Tailor Swyfte
- How tail Works
-
Getting Started
- Defining the Arguments
- Parsing Positive and Negative Numeric Arguments
- Using a Regular Expression to Match an Integer with Optional Sign
- Parsing and Validating the Command-Line Arguments
- Processing the Files
- Counting the Total Lines and Bytes in a File
- Finding the Starting Line to Print
- Finding the Starting Byte to Print
- Testing the Program with Large Input Files
- Solution
- Going Further
- Summary
- 12. Fortunate Son
- 13. Rascalry
- 14. Elless Island
- Epilogue
- Index
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Command-Line Rust
- Author(s):
- Release date: February 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098109431
You might also like
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …