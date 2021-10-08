Communicating with Data

Book description
Data is a fantastic raw resource for powering change in an organization, but all too often the people working in those organizations don't have the necessary skills to communicate with data effectively. With this practical book, subject matter experts will learn ways to develop strong, persuasive points when presenting data to different groups in their organizations.
Author Carl Allchin shows anyone how to find data sources and develop data analytics, and teaches those with more data expertise how to visualize data to convey findings to key business leaders more effectively. Once both your business and data experts possess the skills to work with data and interpret its significance, you can deal with questions and challenges in departments across your organization.
- Learn the fundamental data skills required to work with data
- Use data visualization to influence change in your organization
- Learn how to apply data techniques to effectively work with data end to end
- Understand how to communicate data points clearly and persuasively
- Appreciate why different stakeholders often have divergent needs and views
- Create a playbook for using data with different departments
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Communication and Data
- 1. Communication
-
2. Data
- What Is Data?
- How Is Data Created?
- Data as a Resource
- Easy or Hard? The “Right” Data Structure
- The “Right” Data
- Summary
- II. The Elements of Data Visualization
- 3. Visualizing Data
-
4. Visualizing Data Differently
- Chart Types: Scatterplots
- Chart Types: Maps
- Chart Types: Part-to-Whole
- Summary
- 5. Visual Elements
-
6. Visual Context
- Titles
- Text and Annotations
- Contextual Numbers
- Legends
- Iconography and Visual Cues
- Background and Positioning
- Interactivity
- Summary
-
7. The Medium for the Message: Complex and Interactive Data Communication
- Explanatory Communications
- Exploratory Communications
- Methods: Dashboards
- Methods: Infographics
- Methods: Slide Presentations
- Methods: Notes and Emails
- Summary
- III. Deploying Data Communication in the Workplace
-
8. Implementation Strategies for Your Workplace
- Tables Versus Pretty Pictures
- Static Versus Interactive
- Centralized Versus Decentralized Data Teams
- Live Versus Extracted Data
- Standardization Versus Innovation
- Reporting Versus Analytics
- Finding the “Perfect” Balance
- Summary
- 9. Tailoring Your Work to Specific Departments
- 10. Next Steps
- Index
Product information
- Title: Communicating with Data
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098101855
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
The Self-Service Data Roadmap
Data-driven insights are a key competitive advantage for any industry today, but deriving insights from raw …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …