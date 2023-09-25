Cost-Effective Data Pipelines

The low cost of getting started with cloud services can easily evolve into a significant expense down the road. That's challenging for teams developing data pipelines, particularly when rapid changes in technology and workload require a constant cycle of redesign. How do you deliver scalable, highly available products while keeping costs in check?

With this practical guide, author Sev Leonard provides a holistic approach to designing scalable data pipelines in the cloud. Intermediate data engineers, software developers, and architects will learn how to navigate cost/performance trade-offs and how to choose and configure compute and storage. You'll also pick up best practices for code development, testing, and monitoring.

By focusing on the entire design process, you'll be able to deliver cost-effective, high-quality products. This book helps you: