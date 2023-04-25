CSS: The Definitive Guide, 5th Edition

Book description
If you're a web designer or app developer interested in sophisticated page styling, improved accessibility, and less time and effort expended, this book is for you. This revised fifth edition provides a comprehensive guide to CSS implementation along with a thorough review of the latest CSS specifications.
Authors Eric Meyer and Estelle Weyl show you how to improve user experience, speed development, avoid potential bugs, and add life and depth to your applications through layout, transitions and animations, borders, backgrounds, text properties, and many other tools and techniques. This guide covers:
- Selectors, specificity, and the cascade, including information on the new cascade layers
- New and old CSS values and units, including CSS variables and ways to size based on viewports
- Details on font technology and ways to use any available font variants
- Text styling, from basic decoration to changing the entire writing mode
- Padding, borders, outlines, and margins, now discussed in terms of the new block- and inline-direction layout paradigm used by modern browsers
- Colors, backgrounds, and gradients, including the conic gradients
- Accessible data tables
- Flexible box and grid layout systems, including new subgrid capabilities
- 2D and 3D transforms, transitions, and animation
- Filters, blending, clipping, and masking
- Media, feature, and container queries
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. CSS Fundamentals
- A Brief History of (Web) Style
- Stylesheet Contents
- Elements
- Bringing CSS and HTML Together
- Media Queries
- Feature Queries
- Summary
-
2. Selectors
- Basic Style Rules
- Grouping
- Class and ID Selectors
- Attribute Selectors
- Using Document Structure
- Summary
-
3. Pseudo-Class and -Element Selectors
- Pseudo-Class Selectors
-
Pseudo-Element Selectors
- Styling the First Letter
- Styling the First Line
- Restrictions on ::first-letter and ::first-line
- The Placeholder Text Pseudo-Element
- The Form Button Pseudo-ELement
- Styling (or Creating) Content Before and After Elements
- Highlight pseudo-elements
- The backdrop pseudo-element
- The video-cue pseudo-element
- Shadow Pseudo-classes and -Elements
- Summary
-
4. Specificity, Inheritance, and the Cascade
- Specificity
- Inheritance
- The Cascade
- Summary
-
5. Values and Units
- Keywords, Strings, and Other Text Values
- Numbers and Percentages
- Distances
- Function values
- Color
- Angles
- Time and Frequency
- Position
- Custom Properties
- Summary
-
6. Fonts
- Font Families
- Using @font-face
- Font Weights
- Font Size
- Font Style
- Font Stretching
- Font Synthesis
- Font Variants
- Font Feature Settings
- Font-variation-settings
- font-optical-sizing
- Override descriptors
- Font Kerning
- The font Property
- Font Matching
- Summary
-
7. Text Properties
- Indentation and Inline Alignment
- Vertical Alignment
- Text Transformation
- Text Decoration
- Text Rendering
- Text Shadows
- Emphasizing Text
- Handling Whitespace
- Wrapping and Hyphenation
- Writing Modes
- Summary
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: CSS: The Definitive Guide, 5th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098117610
