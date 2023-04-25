CSS: The Definitive Guide, 5th Edition

CSS: The Definitive Guide, 5th Edition

by Eric Meyer, Estelle Weyl
Released April 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098117610

Book description

If you're a web designer or app developer interested in sophisticated page styling, improved accessibility, and less time and effort expended, this book is for you. This revised fifth edition provides a comprehensive guide to CSS implementation along with a thorough review of the latest CSS specifications.

Authors Eric Meyer and Estelle Weyl show you how to improve user experience, speed development, avoid potential bugs, and add life and depth to your applications through layout, transitions and animations, borders, backgrounds, text properties, and many other tools and techniques. This guide covers:

  • Selectors, specificity, and the cascade, including information on the new cascade layers
  • New and old CSS values and units, including CSS variables and ways to size based on viewports
  • Details on font technology and ways to use any available font variants
  • Text styling, from basic decoration to changing the entire writing mode
  • Padding, borders, outlines, and margins, now discussed in terms of the new block- and inline-direction layout paradigm used by modern browsers
  • Colors, backgrounds, and gradients, including the conic gradients
  • Accessible data tables
  • Flexible box and grid layout systems, including new subgrid capabilities
  • 2D and 3D transforms, transitions, and animation
  • Filters, blending, clipping, and masking
  • Media, feature, and container queries

Table of contents

  1. 1. CSS Fundamentals
    1. A Brief History of (Web) Style
    2. Stylesheet Contents
      1. Rule Structure
      2. Vendor prefixing
      3. Whitespace Handling
      4. CSS Comments
      5. Markup
    3. Elements
      1. Replaced and Nonreplaced Elements
      2. Element Display Roles
    4. Bringing CSS and HTML Together
      1. The link Tag
      2. The style Element
      3. The @import Directive
      4. HTTP Linking
      5. Inline Styles
    5. Media Queries
      1. Usage
      2. Simple Media Queries
      3. Media Types
      4. Media Descriptors
      5. Media Feature Descriptors and Value Types
    6. Feature Queries
    7. Summary
  2. 2. Selectors
    1. Basic Style Rules
      1. Type Selectors
    2. Grouping
      1. Grouping Selectors
      2. Grouping Declarations
      3. Grouping Everything
    3. Class and ID Selectors
      1. Class Selectors
      2. Multiple Classes
      3. ID Selectors
      4. Deciding Between Class and ID
    4. Attribute Selectors
      1. Simple Attribute Selectors
      2. Selection Based on Exact Attribute Value
      3. Selection Based on Partial Attribute Values
      4. The Case Insensitivity Identifier
    5. Using Document Structure
      1. Understanding the Parent-Child Relationship
      2. Descendant Selectors
      3. Selecting Children
      4. Selecting Adjacent Sibling Elements
      5. Selecting Following Siblings
    6. Summary
  3. 3. Pseudo-Class and -Element Selectors
    1. Pseudo-Class Selectors
      1. Combining Pseudo-Classes
      2. Structural Pseudo-Classes
      3. Location Pseudo-Classes
      4. UI-State Pseudo-Classes
      5. The :lang and :dir Pseudo-Classes
      6. Logical Pseudo-Classes
      7. The :has() pseudo-class
      8. Other pseudo-classes
    2. Pseudo-Element Selectors
      1. Styling the First Letter
      2. Styling the First Line
      3. Restrictions on ::first-letter and ::first-line
      4. The Placeholder Text Pseudo-Element
      5. The Form Button Pseudo-ELement
      6. Styling (or Creating) Content Before and After Elements
      7. Highlight pseudo-elements
      8. The backdrop pseudo-element
      9. The video-cue pseudo-element
    3. Shadow Pseudo-classes and -Elements
      1. Shadow pseudo-classes
      2. Shadow pseudo-elements
    4. Summary
  4. 4. Specificity, Inheritance, and the Cascade
    1. Specificity
      1. Declarations and Specificity
      2. Resolving multiple matches
      3. Zeroed Selector Specificity
      4. ID and Attribute Selector Specificity
      5. Importance
    2. Inheritance
    3. The Cascade
      1. Sorting by Weight and Origin
      2. Sorting by Element Attachment
      3. Sorting by Cascade Layer
      4. Sorting by Specificity
      5. Sorting by Order
      6. Non-CSS Presentational Hints
    4. Summary
  5. 5. Values and Units
    1. Keywords, Strings, and Other Text Values
      1. Keywords
      2. The all property
      3. Strings
      4. Identifiers
      5. URLs
      6. Images
    2. Numbers and Percentages
      1. Integers
      2. Numbers
      3. Percentages
      4. Fractions
    3. Distances
      1. Absolute Length Units
      2. Resolution Units
      3. Relative Length Units
      4. Root-relative length units
    4. Function values
      1. Calculation values
      2. Maximum Values
      3. Minimum Values
      4. Clamping Values
      5. Attribute Values
    5. Color
      1. Named Colors
      2. Color Keywords
      3. Colors by RGB and RGBa
      4. HSL and HSLa colors
      5. Colors with HWB
      6. Lab colors
      7. LCH colors
      8. color()
      9. Universal Color Keywords
      10. Applying Color
      11. Affecting Form Elements
      12. Inheriting Color
    6. Angles
    7. Time and Frequency
    8. Position
    9. Custom Properties
      1. Custom property fallbacks
    10. Summary
  6. 6. Fonts
    1. Font Families
      1. Using Generic Font Families
    2. Using @font-face
      1. Font-face Descriptors
      2. Restricting character range
      3. Font display
      4. Combining Descriptors
    3. Font Weights
    4. Font Size
      1. Absolute Sizes
      2. Relative Sizes
      3. Percentages and Sizes
      4. Automatically Adjusting Size
    5. Font Style
      1. The font-style descriptor
    6. Font Stretching
      1. The font-stretch Descriptor
    7. Font Synthesis
    8. Font Variants
      1. Capital font variants
      2. Numeric font variants
      3. Ligature variants
      4. Alternate variants
      5. East Asian font variants
      6. Font variant position
    9. Font Feature Settings
      1. The font-feature-settings Descriptor
    10. Font-variation-settings
    11. font-optical-sizing
    12. Override descriptors
    13. Font Kerning
    14. The font Property
      1. Font Property Limitations
      2. Adding the Line Height
      3. Using Shorthands Properly
      4. Using System Fonts
    15. Font Matching
    16. Summary
  7. 7. Text Properties
    1. Indentation and Inline Alignment
      1. Indenting Text
      2. Hanging punctuation
      3. Text Alignment
      4. Aligning the Last Line
      5. Word Spacing
      6. Letter Spacing
      7. Spacing and Alignment
    2. Vertical Alignment
      1. The Height of Lines
      2. Vertically Aligning Text
    3. Text Transformation
    4. Text Decoration
      1. Text decoration line placement
      2. Setting text decoration color
      3. Setting text decoration thickness
      4. Setting text decoration style
      5. The text decoration shorthand property
      6. Offsetting underlines
      7. Skipping Ink
      8. Weird Decorations
    5. Text Rendering
    6. Text Shadows
    7. Emphasizing Text
      1. Setting emphasis style
      2. Changing emphasis color
      3. Placing emphasis marks
      4. The text-emphasis shorthand
      5. Text drawing order
    8. Handling Whitespace
      1. Setting Tab Sizes
    9. Wrapping and Hyphenation
      1. Hyphenation
      2. Word breaking
      3. Line breaking
      4. Wrapping Text
    10. Writing Modes
      1. Setting Writing Modes
      2. Changing Text Orientation
      3. Combining characters
      4. Declaring Direction
    11. Summary
  8. About the Authors

