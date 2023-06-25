Book description
Citizen data analysts are emerging to fill in the gaps left by traditional and slow business intelligence processes. Business functions such as finance, supply chain, and sales are now leading new data/analytics initiatives rather than partnering with centralized IT or analytics teams. But there is a knowledge gap—these new "citizen data analysts" understand their area of business, but unlike their IT counterparts, they do not have a background in data processing technology.
This book guides tech-savvy business professionals through the fundamentals of data literacy from understanding the possibilities to asking the right questions. It also offers practical advice on how to set up teams to be data self-sufficient and drive change.
Table of contents
1. The Emerging Data Challenge and Opportunity
- Rapidly Evolving Challenges
- Challenging Data Issues
- What Does Data Empowerment Look Like?
- About the Author
- Title: Data Curious
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098143817
