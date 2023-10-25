Book description
As data management continues to evolve rapidly, managing all of your data in a central place, such as a data warehouse, is no longer scalable. Today's world is about quickly turning data into value. This requires a paradigm shift in the way we federate responsibilities, manage data, and make it available to others. With this practical book, you'll learn how to design a next-gen data architecture that takes into account the scale you need for your organization.
Executives, architects and engineers, analytics teams, and compliance and governance staff will learn how to build a next-gen data landscape. Author Piethein Strengholt provides blueprints, principles, observations, best practices, and patterns to get you up to speed.
- Examine data management trends, including regulatory requirements, privacy concerns, and new developments such as data mesh and data fabric
- Go deep into building a modern data architecture, including cloud data landing zones, domain-driven design, data product design, and more
- Explore data governance and data security, master data management, self-service data marketplaces, and the importance of metadata
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Journey to becoming data-driven
- Recent technology developments and industry trends
- Data Management
- Analytics Is Fragmenting the Data Landscape
- Speed of Software Delivery Is Changing
- Cloudâs impact on data management is immeasurable
- Privacy and Security Concerns Are a Top Priority
- Operational and Analytical Systems Need to Be Integrated
- Data Monetization Requires an Ecosystem-to-Ecosystem Architecture
- Enterprises Are Saddled with Outdated Data Architectures
- Next steps for defining your data strategy
-
2. Organizing Data using Data Domains
- Universally Acknowledged Starting Points
- Inspirations from Software Architecture
- Data Domains
- Domain ownership responsibilities
- Wrapping up
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Data Management at Scale
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098138844
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Flow Architectures
Dominated by streaming data and events, the next generation of software development optimizes not only how …