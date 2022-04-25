Book description
Many enterprises are investing in a next-generation data lake, hoping to democratize data at scale to provide business insights and ultimately make automated intelligent decisions. In this practical book, author Zhamak Dehghani reveals that, despite the time, money, and effort poured into them, data warehouses and data lakes fail when applied at the scale and speed of today's organizations. A distributed data mesh is a better choice.
Dehghani guides architects, technical leaders, and decision makers on their journey from monolithic big data architecture to a sociotechnical paradigm that draws from modern distributed architecture. A data mesh considers domains as a first-class concern, applies platform thinking to create self-serve data infrastructure, treats data as a product, and introduces a federated and computational model of data governance. This book shows you why and how.
- Examine the current data landscape from the perspective of business and organizational needs, environmental challenges, and existing architectures
- Analyze the landscape's underlying characteristics and failure modes
- Get a complete introduction to data mesh principles and its constituents
- Learn how to design a data mesh architecture
- Move beyond a monolithic data lake to a distributed data mesh
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- I. Why Data Mesh?
- 1. The Inflection Point
-
2. After The Inflection Point
- Embrace Change in a Complex, Volatile and Uncertain Business Environment
- Sustain Agility in the Face of Growth
- Increase the Ratio of Value from Data to Investment
- Recap
-
3. Before The Inflection Point
- Evolution of Analytical Data Architectures
- Characteristics of Analytical Data Architecture
- Monolithic
- Recap
- II. What is Data Mesh
-
4. Principle of Domain ownership
- Apply DDD’s Strategic Design to Data
- Domain Data Archetypes
- Transition to Domain Ownership
- Recap
- 5. Principle of Data as a Product
-
6. Principle of Self-Serve Data Platform
- Data Mesh Platform, Compare and Contrast
- Data Mesh Platform Thinking
- Transition To Self-serve Data Mesh Platform
- Recap
-
7. Principle Of Federated Computational Governance
- Apply Systems Thinking To Data Mesh Governance
- Apply Federation To The Governance Model
- Apply Computation To The Governance Model
- Transition To Federated Computational Governance
- Recap
-
Prospective Table of Contents (Subject to Change)
- Part I: Why Data Mesh?
- Part II: What Is Data Mesh?
- Part III: How to Design Data Mesh Architecture?
- Part IV: How to Get Started With Data Mesh
Product information
- Title: Data Mesh
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492092391
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition
This is the second edition of the best selling Python book in the world. Python Crash …
book
The Time Cleanse: A Proven System to Eliminate Wasted Time, Realize Your Full Potential, and Reinvest in What Matters Most
Publisher's Note: Products purchased from Third Party sellers are not guaranteed by the publisher for quality, …