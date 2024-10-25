Book description
Data modeling is the single most overlooked feature in the Power BI Desktop, yet it's what sets Power BI apart from other tools on the market. This practical book serves as your fast-forward button for data modeling with Power BI, Analysis Services tabular, and SQL databases. It serves as a starting point for data modeling, as well as a handy refresher.
Author Markus Ehrenmueller-Jensen, founder of Savory Data, shows you the basic concepts of Power BI's data model with hands-on examples in DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL. If you're looking to build a data warehouse layer, chapters with T-SQL examples will get you started. You'll begin with simple steps and gradually solve more complex problems.
This book shows you how to:
- Normalize and denormalize with DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
- Apply best practices for calculations, flags and indicators, time and date, and role-playing dimensions with DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
- Solve challenges such as binning, budget, localized models, composite models, and key value with DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
- Discover and tackle performance issues by applying solutions in DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
- Work with tables, relations, set operations, normal forms, dimensional modeling, and ETL
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Understanding a Data Model
- Data Model
- Basic Components
- Combining Tables
- Data Modeling Options
- Key Takeaways
- 2. Building a Data Model with DAX
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Data Modeling with Microsoft Power BI
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098148539
You might also like
book
Data Mesh
We're at an inflection point in data, where our data management solutions no longer match the …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and …
book
Python for Data Analysis, 3rd Edition
Get the definitive handbook for manipulating, processing, cleaning, and crunching datasets in Python. Updated for Python …