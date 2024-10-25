Data Modeling with Microsoft Power BI

by Markus Ehrenmueller-Jensen
Released October 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098148539

Book description

Data modeling is the single most overlooked feature in the Power BI Desktop, yet it's what sets Power BI apart from other tools on the market. This practical book serves as your fast-forward button for data modeling with Power BI, Analysis Services tabular, and SQL databases. It serves as a starting point for data modeling, as well as a handy refresher.

Author Markus Ehrenmueller-Jensen, founder of Savory Data, shows you the basic concepts of Power BI's data model with hands-on examples in DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL. If you're looking to build a data warehouse layer, chapters with T-SQL examples will get you started. You'll begin with simple steps and gradually solve more complex problems.

This book shows you how to:

  • Normalize and denormalize with DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
  • Apply best practices for calculations, flags and indicators, time and date, and role-playing dimensions with DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
  • Solve challenges such as binning, budget, localized models, composite models, and key value with DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
  • Discover and tackle performance issues by applying solutions in DAX, Power Query, and T-SQL
  • Work with tables, relations, set operations, normal forms, dimensional modeling, and ETL

Product information

