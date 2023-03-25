Book description
Data quality will either make you or break you in the financial services industry. Missing prices, wrong market values, trading violations, client performance restatements, and incorrect regulatory filings can all lead to harsh penalties, lost clients, and financial disaster. This practical guide will provide you with the framework to apply manufacturing principles to financial data management, understand data dimensions, and engineer precise data quality tolerances at the datum level and integrate them into your data processing pipelines.
You'll get invaluable advice on how to:
- Evaluate data dimensions and how they apply to different data types and use cases
- Determine data quality tolerances for your data quality specification
- Choose the points along the data processing pipeline where data quality should be assessed and measured
- Apply tailored data governance frameworks within a business or technical function or across an organization
- Precisely align data with applications and data processing pipelines
- And more
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Data Governance
- Establishing a Data Governance Function
- Data Governance Principles
- Data Governance and Quality
- Data Governance Models
- Organizational Structure
- Data Governance Program
- Enhanced Data Governance Operating Model
- Benefits Of Data Governance
- Program Activities and Deliverables
- Data Governance Business Value
- Data Management Maturity
- Summary
- 2. Thinking Like A Manufacturer
- 3. The Shape of Data
-
4. Data Quality Specifications
- Manufacturing Controls
- Data Quality Specifications (DQS)
- Data Quality Specification Overview
- DQS Details
- Data Quality Tolerances
- Collection
- Cohesion
- Duplicates
- Summary
- 5. Operational Efficiency Cost Model
- Title: Data Quality Engineering in Financial Services
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098136918