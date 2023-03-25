Data Quality Engineering in Financial Services

Data Quality Engineering in Financial Services

by Brian Buzzelli
Released March 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098136918

Book description

Data quality will either make you or break you in the financial services industry. Missing prices, wrong market values, trading violations, client performance restatements, and incorrect regulatory filings can all lead to harsh penalties, lost clients, and financial disaster. This practical guide will provide you with the framework to apply manufacturing principles to financial data management, understand data dimensions, and engineer precise data quality tolerances at the datum level and integrate them into your data processing pipelines.

You'll get invaluable advice on how to:

  • Evaluate data dimensions and how they apply to different data types and use cases
  • Determine data quality tolerances for your data quality specification
  • Choose the points along the data processing pipeline where data quality should be assessed and measured
  • Apply tailored data governance frameworks within a business or technical function or across an organization
  • Precisely align data with applications and data processing pipelines
  • And more

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. My Journey and a Brief History of Data in the Financial Services Industry
    2. Conventions Used in This Book
    3. O’Reilly Online Learning
    4. How to Contact Us
  2. 1. Data Governance
    1. Establishing a Data Governance Function
    2. Data Governance Principles
    3. Data Governance and Quality
    4. Data Governance Models
    5. Organizational Structure
    6. Data Governance Program
      1. Organize The Program
      2. Establish the Program
      3. Engage Data Management
      4. Engage Business Functions
    7. Enhanced Data Governance Operating Model
    8. Benefits Of Data Governance
    9. Program Activities and Deliverables
    10. Data Governance Business Value
    11. Data Management Maturity
    12. Summary
  3. 2. Thinking Like A Manufacturer
    1. Operational Efficiency
    2. A Lesson From Lean Manufacturing
      1. Coca-Cola – Excellence In Manufacturing Quality
      2. Dasani – Purified Water
      3. Manufacturing Control Specifications
      4. Water Quality Specifications
      5. Manufacturing Quality And Anomaly Detection
    3. Summary
  4. 3. The Shape of Data
    1. Data As Physical Asset
    2. The Shape of Data: Data Shape Concept Model
      1. Data Element
      2. Datum
      3. Data Universe
      4. Time Series Data
      5. Cross Section Data
      6. Panel Data
      7. Data Volumes
    3. Data Dimensions and Attributes
      1. Data Attributes
      2. Data Dimensions
    4. Summary
  5. 4. Data Quality Specifications
    1. Manufacturing Controls
    2. Data Quality Specifications (DQS)
    3. Data Quality Specification Overview
    4. DQS Details
    5. Data Quality Tolerances
      1. Completeness
      2. Example
      3. Timeliness
      4. Example
      5. Accuracy
      6. Precision
      7. Conformity
      8. Congruence
      9. Prior Value Comparison
      10. Comparison to Average
      11. Standard Deviation and Z-Score
    6. Collection
      1. Example
    7. Cohesion
      1. Example
    8. Duplicates
    9. Summary
  6. 5. Operational Efficiency Cost Model
    1. Model Details
      1. Model Cost Assumptions
      2. Post Use Reconciliation
      3. Pre-Use Data Validations
      4. Manufacturing Control
      5. Pre-Use Data Validations Versus Reconciliation
