Data Sharing and Collaboration With Delta Sharing

Enterprises need a better way to share data and AI that's flexible and secure and that unlocks business value. Data sharing—whether within your organization or externally—allows companies to collaborate with partners, establish new partnerships, and generate new revenue streams with data monetization.

With this guide, data practitioners will better understand the data sharing landscape and learn how to build a secure data sharing and collaboration strategy using Delta Sharing—the first open source approach to data sharing across data, analytics, and AI. Author Ron L'Esteve helps data practitioners discover and monetize the broadest set of data assets—including datasets, notebooks, AI models, applications, and dashboards—with the widest array of data providers and consumers in an open marketplace.

Ideal for data architects, data scientists, data analysts, and data engineers, this guide helps you: