Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript, 2nd Edition

Book description
How do you turn raw, unprocessed, or malformed data into dynamic, interactive web visualizations? In this practical book, author Kyran Dale shows data scientists and analysts--as well as Python and JavaScript developers--how to create the ideal toolchain for the job. By providing engaging examples and stressing hard-earned best practices, this guide teaches you how to leverage the power of best-of-breed Python and JavaScript libraries.
Python provides accessible, powerful, and mature libraries for scraping, cleaning, and processing data. And while JavaScript is the best language when it comes to programming web visualizations, its data processing abilities can't compare with Python's. Together, these two languages are a perfect complement for creating a modern web-visualization toolchain. This book gets you started.
You'll learn how to:
- Obtain data you need programmatically, using scraping tools or web APIs: Requests, Scrapy, Beautiful Soup
- Clean and process data using Python's heavyweight data processing libraries within the NumPy ecosystem: Jupyter notebooks with pandas+Matplotlib+Seaborn
- Deliver the data to a browser with static files or by using Flask, the lightweight Python server, and a RESTful API
- Pick up enough web development skills (HTML, CSS, JS) to get your visualized data on the web
- Use the data you've mined and refined to create web charts and visualizations with Plotly, D3, Leaflet, and other libraries
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. A Language-Learning Bridge Between Python and JavaScript
- Similarities and Differences
- Interacting with the Code
-
Basic Bridge Work
- Style Guidelines, PEP 8, and use strict
- CamelCase Versus Underscore
- Importing Modules, Including Scripts
- Keeping Your Namespaces Clean
- Outputting “Hello World!”
- Simple Data Processing
- String Construction
- Significant Whitespace Versus Curly Brackets
- Comments and doc-strings
- Declaring Variables, let, var
- Strings and Numbers
- Booleans
- Data Containers: Dicts, Objects, Lists, Arrays
- Functions
- Iterating: for Loops and Functional Alternatives
- Conditionals: if, else, elif, switch
- File Input and Output
- Classes and Prototypes
- Differences in Practice
- A Cheat Sheet
- Summary
-
2. Reading and Writing Data with Python
- Easy Does It
- Passing Data Around
- Working with System Files
- CSV, TSV, and Row-Column Data Formats
- JSON
- SQL
- MongoDB
- Dealing with Dates, Times, and Complex Data
- Summary
-
3. Webdev 101
- The Big Picture
- Single-Page Apps
- Tooling Up
- Building a Web Page
- Chrome’s Developer Tools
- A Basic Page with Placeholders
- Positioning and Sizing Containers with Flex
- Scalable Vector Graphics
- Summary
-
4. Getting Data off the Web with Python
- Getting Web Data with the requests Library
- Getting Data Files with requests
- Using Python to Consume Data from a Web API
- Using Libraries to Access Web APIs
- Scraping Data
- Getting the Soup
- Selecting Tags
- Summary
-
5. Heavyweight Scraping with Scrapy
- Setting Up Scrapy
- Establishing the Targets
- Targeting HTML with Xpaths
- A First Scrapy Spider
- Scraping the Individual Biography Pages
- Chaining Requests and Yielding Data
- Scrapy Pipelines
- Scraping Text and Images with a Pipeline
- Summary
- 6. Introduction to NumPy
- 7. Introduction to Pandas
-
8. Cleaning Data with Pandas
- Coming Clean About Dirty Data
- Inspecting the Data
- Indices and Pandas Data Selection
- Cleaning the Data
- The Full clean_data Function
- Saving the Cleaned Dataset
- Summary
-
9. Visualizing Data with Matplotlib
- Pyplot and Object-Oriented Matplotlib
- Starting an Interactive Session
- Interactive Plotting with Pyplot’s Global State
- Figures and Object-Oriented Matplotlib
- Plot Types
- Seaborn
- Summary
-
10. Exploring Data with Pandas
- Starting to Explore
- Plotting with Pandas
- Gender Disparities
- National Trends
- Age and Life Expectancy of Winners
- The Nobel Diaspora
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Data Visualization with Python and JavaScript, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098111878
