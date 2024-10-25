Data Visualization with Microsoft Power BI

by Alex Kolokolov, Maxim Zelensky
Released October 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098152765

Book description

The sheer volume of business data has reached an all-time high. By using visualizations to transform this data into useful and understandable information, you can facilitate better decision-making. This practical book shows data analysts as well as professionals in finance, sales, and marketing how to quickly create and use data visualizations.

Alex Kolokolov from Data2Speak and Maxim Zelensky from Datalineo Limited explain in simple and clear language how to use Microsoft Power BI to set up any visualization diagram. Managers with different professional backgrounds will learn how to "tame" data visualization, and step-by-step instructions will help you set up any chart professionally. The examples in this book clearly explain how customization facilitates the perception of data.

This book helps you understand:

  • How interactive visuals can be useful for your business
  • The basic rules for building charts
  • Exceptions from general rules based on real business cases
  • How to choose the right chart for every business case
  • How to create interactive visuals in Power BI
  • How to design corporate identity visuals

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. I. Advanced Visuals
  2. 1. Funnel Chart
    1. Step by step guide for funnel chart
      1. Step 1: Set conversion display
      2. Step 2: Set values
      3. Step 3: Display category labels without shortening
      4. Step 4: Set color-coding
      5. Step 5: Title and “text box trick” again
      6. Possible Mistake
    2. Tips & Notes
      1. Checklist for setting up a funnel chart
  3. 2. Map
    1. Possible mistakes
      1. 1. Bubbles are difficult to compare
      2. 2. Data labels don’t display values
      3. 3. Appearance of unnecessary pie charts
      4. 4. Mistakes in the placement of objects
    2. Step-by-step guide for creating and setting up a map
      1. Step 1: Allocate data fields
      2. Step 2: Add and set up category labels
      3. Step 3: Set up the bubble size
      4. Step 4: Set map parameters
      5. Step 5: Give a clear headline
    3. Tips & Notes
      1. Checklist for setting up a map
  4. 3. Tornado Chart
    1. Possible mistake
    2. AppSource Gallery
    3. Step-by-step guide for tornado chart
      1. Step 1. Set up Data Labels
      2. Step 2. Adjust the values axis
      3. Step 3. Set up the Y-axis - “Group” parameter
      4. Step 4. Customize legend and title
      5. Limitations of Tornado Chart by Microsoft
    4. Table-based Tornado chart
      1. Step 1. Set conditional formatting
      2. Step 2. Change the left bar direction and the bar colors
      3. Step 3. Change the table style and remove the grid
      4. Step 4. Format data labels
      5. Benefits of a Tornado-style table
    5. Tips & Notes
      1. Checklist for setting up a tornado
  5. 4. Bullet Chart
    1. Bullet chart options
    2. How to build a bullet chart
      1. Bullet Chart by Microsoft
      2. Bullet Chart by OKViz
    3. Step-by-step guide for bullet chart by OKViz
      1. Step 1. Switch off the X-axis and switch on data labels
      2. Step 2. Adjust or turn off the color coding on the scale (States)
      3. Step 3. Setting up the Y-axis
      4. Step 4. Setting up conditional formatting
    4. How to build a vertical bullet chart
    5. Paid version of bullet chart by OKViz
    6. Tips & Notes
      1. Checklist for setting up a bullet chart
  6. About the Authors

