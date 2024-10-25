Book description
The sheer volume of business data has reached an all-time high. By using visualizations to transform this data into useful and understandable information, you can facilitate better decision-making. This practical book shows data analysts as well as professionals in finance, sales, and marketing how to quickly create and use data visualizations.
Alex Kolokolov from Data2Speak and Maxim Zelensky from Datalineo Limited explain in simple and clear language how to use Microsoft Power BI to set up any visualization diagram. Managers with different professional backgrounds will learn how to "tame" data visualization, and step-by-step instructions will help you set up any chart professionally. The examples in this book clearly explain how customization facilitates the perception of data.
This book helps you understand:
- How interactive visuals can be useful for your business
- The basic rules for building charts
- Exceptions from general rules based on real business cases
- How to choose the right chart for every business case
- How to create interactive visuals in Power BI
- How to design corporate identity visuals
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- I. Advanced Visuals
- 1. Funnel Chart
-
2. Map
- Possible mistakes
- Step-by-step guide for creating and setting up a map
- Tips & Notes
-
3. Tornado Chart
- Possible mistake
- AppSource Gallery
- Step-by-step guide for tornado chart
- Table-based Tornado chart
- Tips & Notes
-
4. Bullet Chart
- Bullet chart options
- How to build a bullet chart
- Step-by-step guide for bullet chart by OKViz
- How to build a vertical bullet chart
- Paid version of bullet chart by OKViz
- Tips & Notes
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Data Visualization with Microsoft Power BI
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098152765
