Data Visualization with Microsoft Power BI

The sheer volume of business data has reached an all-time high. By using visualizations to transform this data into useful and understandable information, you can facilitate better decision-making. This practical book shows data analysts as well as professionals in finance, sales, and marketing how to quickly create and use data visualizations.

Alex Kolokolov from Data2Speak and Maxim Zelensky from Datalineo Limited explain in simple and clear language how to use Microsoft Power BI to set up any visualization diagram. Managers with different professional backgrounds will learn how to "tame" data visualization, and step-by-step instructions will help you set up any chart professionally. The examples in this book clearly explain how customization facilitates the perception of data.

This book helps you understand: