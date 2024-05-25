Deciphering Data Architectures

Book description
Data fabric, data lakehouse, and data mesh have recently appeared as viable alternatives to the modern data warehouse. These new architectures have solid benefits, but they're also surrounded by a lot of hyperbole and confusion. This practical book provides a guided tour of each architecture to help data professionals understand its pros and cons.
In the process, James Serra, big data and data warehousing solution architect at Microsoft, examines common data architecture concepts, including how data warehouses have had to evolve to work with data lake features. You'll learn what data lakehouses can help you achieve, and how to distinguish data mesh hype from reality. Best of all, you'll be able to determine the most appropriate data architecture for your needs. By reading this book, you'll:
- Gain a working understanding of several data architectures
- Know the pros and cons of each approach
- Distinguish data architecture theory from the reality
- Learn to pick the best architecture for your use case
- Understand the differences between data warehouses and data lakes
- Learn common data architecture concepts to help you build better solutions
- Alleviate confusion by clearly defining each data architecture
- Know what architectures to use for each cloud provider
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Foundation
- 1. Big Data
- 2. Types of Data Architectures
- 3. The Architecture Design Session
- II. Common Data Architecture Concepts
-
4. The Relational Data Warehouse
- What Is a Relational Data Warehouse?
- The Top-Down Approach
- Why Use a Relational Data Warehouse?
- Drawbacks to Using a Relational Data Warehouse
- Populating a Data Warehouse
- The Death of the Relational Data Warehouse Has Been Greatly Exaggerated
- Summary
- 5. Data Lake
- 6. Data Storage Solutions and Processes
- 7. Approaches to Design
-
8. Approaches to Data Modeling
- Relational Modeling
- Dimensional Modeling
- Common Data Model (CDM)
- Data Vault
- The Kimball and Inmon data warehousing methodologies
- Summary
- 9. Approaches to Data Ingestion
- III. Data Architectures
- 10. The Modern Data Warehouse
- 11. Data Fabric
- 12. Data Lakehouse
-
13. Data Mesh Foundation
- A Decentralized Data Architecture
- Data Mesh Hype
- Dehghani’s four principles of data mesh
- The “Pure” Data Mesh
- Data Domains
- Data Mesh Logical Architecture
- Example Domains
- Summary
-
14. Should You Adopt Data Mesh? Myths, Concerns, and the Future
-
Myths
- Myth: Using data mesh is a silver bullet that solves all data challenges quickly
- Myth: A data mesh will replace your data lake and data warehouse
- Myth: Data warehouse projects are all failing, and a data mesh will solve that problem
- Myth: Building a data mesh means decentralizing absolutely everything
- Myth: You can use data virtualization to create a data mesh
- Concerns
- Organizational Assessment: Should You Adopt a Data Mesh?
- Recommendations for Implementing a Successful Data Mesh
- The Future of Data Mesh
- Conclusion: Zooming Out: Understanding Data Architectures and Their Application
- Myths
-
15. People and Processes
- Team Organization: Roles and Responsibilities
-
Why Projects Fail: Pitfalls and Prevention
- Pitfall: Allowing executives to think that BI is “easy”
- Pitfall: Using the wrong technologies
- Pitfall: Gathering too many business requirements
- Pitfall: Gathering too few business requirements
- Pitfall: Presenting reports without validating their contents first
- Pitfall: Hiring an inexperienced consulting company
- Pitfall: Hiring a consulting company that outsources development to offshore workers
- Pitfall: Passing project ownership off to consultants
- Pitfall: Neglecting the need to transfer knowledge back into the organization
- Pitfall: Slashing the budget midway through the project
- Pitfall: Starting with an end date and working backward
- Pitfall: Structuring the data warehouse to reflect the source data rather than the business’s needs
- Pitfall: Presenting end-users with a solution with slow response times or other performance issues
- Pitfall: Overdesigning (or underdesigning) your data architecture
- Pitfall: Poor communication between IT and the business domains
- Why Projects Succeed
- Conclusion
- 16. Technologies
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Deciphering Data Architectures
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098150709
