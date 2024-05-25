Deep Learning at Scale

Bringing a deep-learning project into production at scale is quite challenging. To successfully scale your project, a foundational understanding of full stack deep learning, including the knowledge that lies at the intersection of hardware, software, data, and algorithms, is required.

This book illustrates complex concepts of full stack deep learning and reinforces them through hands-on exercises to arm you with tools and techniques to scale your project. A scaling effort is only beneficial when itÃ¢??s effective and efficient. To that end, this guide explains the intricate concepts and techniques that will help you scale effectively and efficiently.

You'll gain a thorough understanding of: