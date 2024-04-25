Book description
Deep learning is rapidly gaining momentum in the world of finance and trading. But for many professional traders, this sophisticated field has a reputation for being complex and difficult. This hands-on guide teaches you how to develop a deep learning trading model from scratch using Python, and it also helps you create, trade, and back-test trading algorithms based on machine learning and reinforcement learning.
Sofien Kaabar—financial author, trading consultant, and institutional market strategist—introduces deep learning strategies that combine technical and quantitative analyses. By fusing deep learning concepts with technical analysis, this unique book presents out-of-the-box ideas in the world of financial trading. This A-Z guide also includes a full introduction to technical analysis, evaluating machine learning algorithms, and algorithm optimization.
- Create and understand machine learning and deep learning models
- Explore the details behind reinforcement learning and see how it's used in trading
- Understand how to interpret performance evaluation metrics
- Examine technical analysis and learn how it works in financial markets
- Create technical indicators in Python and combine them with ML models for optimization
- Evaluate the profitability and the predictability of the models to understand their limitations and potential
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introducing Data Science and Trading
- 2. Essential Probabilistic Methods for Deep Learning
- 3. Descriptive Statistics and Data Analysis
- 4. Linear Algebra and Calculus for Deep Learning
-
5. Introducing Technical Analysis
- Charting Analysis
- Indicator Analysis
- Pattern Recognition
- Common Pitfalls of Technical Analysis
- Summary
- 6. Introductory Python for Data Science
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Deep Learning for Finance
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098148379
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
audiobook
The Design of Everyday Things
First, businesses discovered quality as a key competitive edge; next came science. Now, Donald A. Norman, …
book
Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and …
book
Business Model Generation: A Handbook for Visionaries, Game Changers, and Challengers
Business Model Generation is a handbook for visionaries, game changers, and challengers striving to defy outmoded …