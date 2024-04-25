Deep Learning for Finance

Deep learning is rapidly gaining momentum in the world of finance and trading. But for many professional traders, this sophisticated field has a reputation for being complex and difficult. This hands-on guide teaches you how to develop a deep learning trading model from scratch using Python, and it also helps you create, trade, and back-test trading algorithms based on machine learning and reinforcement learning.

Sofien Kaabar—financial author, trading consultant, and institutional market strategist—introduces deep learning strategies that combine technical and quantitative analyses. By fusing deep learning concepts with technical analysis, this unique book presents out-of-the-box ideas in the world of financial trading. This A-Z guide also includes a full introduction to technical analysis, evaluating machine learning algorithms, and algorithm optimization.