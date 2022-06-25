Designing Autonomous AI

Book description
Early rules-based artificial intelligence demonstrated intriguing decision-making capabilities but lacked perception and didn't learn. AI today, primed with machine learning perception and deep reinforcement learning capabilities, can perform superhuman decision-making for specific tasks. This book shows you how to combine the practicality of early AI with deep learning capabilities and industrial control technologies to make robust decisions in the real world.
Using concrete examples, minimal theory, and a proven architectural framework, author Kence Anderson demonstrates how to teach autonomous AI explicit skills and strategies. You'll learn when and how to use and combine various AI architecture design patterns, as well as how to design advanced AI without needing to manipulate neural networks or machine learning algorithms. Students, process operators, data scientists, machine learning algorithm experts, and engineers who own and manage industrial processes can use the methodology in this book to design autonomous AI.
This book examines:
- Differences between and limitations of automated, autonomous, and human decision-making
- Unique advantages of autonomous AI for real-time decision-making, with use cases
- How to design an autonomous AI from modular components and document your designs
Table of contents
- Preface
-
Introduction: The Right Brain in the Right Place
- What is Autonomous AI?
- Looking for answers to a changing world
- Looking for answers to a changing workforce
- Looking for answers to pressing problems
- I. Why do you need an AI brain?
-
1. Sometimes Machines Make Bad Decisions
- Math, Menus, and Manuals: How Machines Make Automated Decisions
- Optimization algorithms use menus of options to evaluate decisions
- Expert Systems use stored expertise, like manuals
-
2. The Superpowers of Autonomous AI
- Augmenting Human Intelligence
- How humans make decisions and acquire skills
- Autonomous AI makes more human-like decisions
- When should you use Autonomous AI?
- II. What is an AI brain design?
-
3. Designing AI Brains
- Autonomous AI is like a brilliant, curious toddler that needs to be taught
- The Mindset of a Brain Designer
- What is a brain design?
-
4. Building Blocks for AI Brains
- Case Study: Learning to walk is hard to evolve, easier to teach
- Brains are built from skills
- Brains are organized by functions and strategies
- Visual Language of Brain Design
- Title: Designing Autonomous AI
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098110680
