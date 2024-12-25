Designing Large Language Model Applications

Transformer-based language models are powerful tools for solving a variety of language tasks and represent a phase shift in the field of natural language processing. But the transition from demos and prototypes to full-fledged applications has been slow. With this book, you'll learn the tools, techniques, and playbooks for building useful products that incorporate the power of language models.

Experienced ML researcher Suhas Pai provides practical advice on dealing with commonly observed failure modes and counteracting the current limitations of state-of-the-art models. You'll take a comprehensive deep dive into the Transformer architecture and its variants. And you'll get up-to-date with the taxonomy of language models, which can offer insight into which models are better at which tasks.

You'll learn: