Designing Machine Learning Systems

Many tutorials show you how to develop ML systems from ideation to deployed models. But with constant changes in tooling, those systems can quickly become outdated. Without an intentional design to hold the components together, these systems will become a technical liability, prone to errors and be quick to fall apart.

In this book, Chip Huyen provides a framework for designing real-world ML systems that are quick to deploy, reliable, scalable, and iterative. These systems have the capacity to learn from new data, improve on past mistakes, and adapt to changing requirements and environments. YouÃ??Ã?Â¢??ll learn everything from project scoping, data management, model development, deployment, and infrastructure to team structure and business analysis.