Designing Machine Learning Systems

Book description
Many tutorials show you how to develop ML systems from ideation to deployed models. But with constant changes in tooling, those systems can quickly become outdated. Without an intentional design to hold the components together, these systems will become a technical liability, prone to errors and be quick to fall apart.
In this book, Chip Huyen provides a framework for designing real-world ML systems that are quick to deploy, reliable, scalable, and iterative. These systems have the capacity to learn from new data, improve on past mistakes, and adapt to changing requirements and environments. YouÃ??Ã?Â¢??ll learn everything from project scoping, data management, model development, deployment, and infrastructure to team structure and business analysis.
- Learn the challenges and requirements of an ML system in production
- Build training data with different sampling and labeling methods
- Leverage best techniques to engineer features for your ML models to avoid data leakage
- Select, develop, debug, and evaluate ML models that are best suit for your tasks
- Deploy different types of ML systems for different hardware
- Explore major infrastructural choices and hardware designs
- Understand the human side of ML, including integrating ML into business, user experience, and team structure
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Machine Learning Systems in Production
-
2. Data Engineering Fundamentals
- Data Sources
- Data Formats
- Data Models
- Data Storage Engines and Processing
- Modes of Dataflow
- Batch Processing vs. Stream Processing
- Summary
-
3. Training Data
- Sampling
- Labeling
- Class Imbalance
- Data Augmentation
- Summary
-
4. Feature Engineering
- Learned Features vs. Engineered Features
- Common Feature Engineering Operations
- Data Leakage
- Engineering Good Features
- Summary
- 5. Model Development
-
6. Model Deployment
- Machine Learning Deployment Myths
- Batch Prediction vs. Online Prediction
- Model Compression
- ML on the Cloud and on the Edge
- Summary
- 7. Why Machine Learning Systems Fail in Production
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Designing Machine Learning Systems
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098107963
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
High Performance Python, 2nd Edition
Your Python code may run correctly, but you need it to run faster. Updated for Python …