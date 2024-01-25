This mini-book is a comprehensive guide for Python developers who want to learn how to build applications with large language models. Authors Olivier Caelen and Marie-Alice Blete cover the main features and benefits of GPT-4 and ChatGPT and explain how they work. You'll also get a step-by-step guide for developing applications using the GPT-4 and ChatGPT Python library, including text generation, Q&A, and content summarization tools.

Written in clear and concise language, Developing Apps with GPT-4 and ChatGPT includes easy-to-follow examples to help you understand and apply the concepts to your projects. Python code examples are available in a GitHub repository, and the book includes a glossary of key terms. Ready to harness the power of large language models in your applications? This book is a must.

You'll learn: