This mini-book is a comprehensive guide for Python developers who want to learn how to build applications with large language models. Authors Olivier Caelen and Marie-Alice Blete cover the main features and benefits of GPT-4 and ChatGPT and explain how they work. You'll also get a step-by-step guide for developing applications using the GPT-4 and ChatGPT Python library, including text generation, Q&A, and content summarization tools.
Written in clear and concise language, Developing Apps with GPT-4 and ChatGPT includes easy-to-follow examples to help you understand and apply the concepts to your projects. Python code examples are available in a GitHub repository, and the book includes a glossary of key terms. Ready to harness the power of large language models in your applications? This book is a must.
You'll learn:
- The fundamentals and benefits of ChatGPT and GPT-4 and how they work
- How to integrate these models into Python-based applications for NLP tasks
- How to develop applications using GPT-4 or ChatGPT APIs in Python for text generation, question-and-answer, and content summarization, among other tasks
- Advanced GPT topics, including prompt engineering, fine-tuning models for specific tasks, plug-ins, and more
Table of contents
1. GPT-4 and ChatGPT Essentials
- Introducing Large Language Models
- A Brief History: from GPT-1 to GPT-4
- Large Language Model Use Cases and Example Products
- Beware of AI Hallucinations: Limitations and Considerations
- Optimizing GPT Models with Plugins and Fine-Tuning
- Summary
2. Taking a Deep Dive into the GPT-4 and ChatGPT APIs
- Prerequisites
- Models Available in OpenAI API
- Trying GPT Models with the Playground
- Getting Started: First Steps with the OpenAI Python Library
- Using ChatGPT and GPT-4
- Using Other Text Completions Models
- Mastering Text Editing with GPT
- Moderation Model
- Considerations
- Other OpenAI APIs and Functionalities:
- Summary & Cheatsheet
3. Advanced Techniques to Unlock the Full Potential of GPT-4 and ChatGPT
- Mastering Prompt Engineering Techniques
- Unleashing the Power of GPT with Fine-Tuning
- Summary
- Title: Developing Apps with GPT-4 and ChatGPT
- Release date: January 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098152468
