Developing on AWS with C#

Many organizations today have begun to modernize their Windows workloads to take full advantage of cloud economics. If you're a C# developer at one of these companies, you need options for rehosting, replatforming, and refactoring your existing .NET Framework applications. This practical book guides you through the process of converting your monolithic application to microservices on AWS.
Authors Noah Gift, founder of Pragmatic AI Labs, and James Charlesworth, engineering manager at Pendo, take you through the depth and breadth of .NET tools on AWS. You'll examine modernization techniques and pathways for incorporating Linux and Windows containers and serverless architecture to build, maintain, and scale modern .NET apps on AWS. With this book, you'll learn how to make your applications more modern, resilient, and cost-effective.
- Get started building solutions with C# on AWS
- Learn DevOps best practices for AWS
- Explore the development tools and services that AWS provides
- Successfully migrate a legacy .NET application to AWS
- Develop serverless .NET microservices on AWS
- Containerize your .NET applications and move into the cloud
- Monitor and test your AWS .NET applications
- Build cloud native solutions that combine the best of the .NET platform and AWS
- Preface
-
1. Getting started with .NET on AWS
- What is Cloud Computing?
- Getting Started With AWS
- Conclusion
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Challenge Exercises
-
2. AWS Core Services
- AWS Storage
- Using AWS Compute Core Services
- Security Best Practices for AWS
- Developing NoSQL Solutions with DynamoDB
- Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS)
- Conclusion
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
-
3. Migrating a Legacy .NET Framework Application to AWS
- Choosing a Migration Path
- Rehosting On AWS
- Replatforming via Containerization
- Rearchitecting: Moving to .NET (Core)
- Conclusion
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
-
4. Modernizing .NET Applications to Serverless
- A Serverless Web Server
- Choosing Serverless Components for .NET on AWS
- Serverless Application Model (SAM)
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
-
5. Containerization of .NET
- Introduction to Containers
- Developing with AWS Container Compatible Services
- Managed Container Services with Amazon ECS
- Conclusion
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
-
6. DevOps
- Getting started with DevOps on AWS
- Developing with CI/CD on AWS
- Integration with Partner Products
- Developing with IaC on AWS
- Conclusion
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
-
7. Logging, Monitoring and Instrumentation for .NET
- AWS CloudWatch
- Distributed Tracing with X-Ray
- Resource Health and Synthetics Canaries
- Using AWS Cloudtrail for Security Auditing
- Practical Example: A CloudWatch Circuit Breaker
- Conclusion
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
-
8. Developing with AWS C# SDK
- Using AWS Toolkit for Visual Studio in Depth
- Key SDK Features
- Using AWS AI Services
- Critical Thinking Discussion Questions
- Exercises
- Conclusion
- A. Getting started with .NET
- B. Benchmarking AWS
- Title: Developing on AWS with C#
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492095873
