Developing on AWS with C#

Many organizations today have begun to modernize their Windows workloads to take full advantage of cloud economics. If you're a C# developer at one of these companies, you need options for rehosting, replatforming, and refactoring your existing .NET Framework applications. This practical book guides you through the process of converting your monolithic application to microservices on AWS.

Authors Noah Gift, founder of Pragmatic AI Labs, and James Charlesworth, engineering manager at Pendo, take you through the depth and breadth of .NET tools on AWS. You'll examine modernization techniques and pathways for incorporating Linux and Windows containers and serverless architecture to build, maintain, and scale modern .NET apps on AWS. With this book, you'll learn how to make your applications more modern, resilient, and cost-effective.