DevOps Tools for Java Developers

With the rise of DevOps, low-cost cloud computing, and container technologies, the way Java developers approach development today has changed dramatically. This practical guide helps you take advantage of microservices, serverless, and cloud native technologies using the latest DevOps techniques to simplify your build process and create hyperproductive teams.
Stephen Chin, Melissa McKay, Ixchel Ruiz, and Baruch Sadogursky help you evaluate an array of options. The list includes source control with Git, build declaration with Maven and Gradle, CI/CD with CircleCI, package management with Artifactory, containerization with Docker and Kubernetes, and much more. Whether you're building applications with Jakarta EE, Spring Boot, Dropwizard, MicroProfile, Micronaut, or Quarkus, this comprehensive guide has you covered.
- Explore software lifecycle best practices
- Use DevSecOps methodologies to facilitate software development and delivery
- Understand the business value of DevSecOps best practices
- Manage and secure software dependencies
- Develop and deploy applications using containers and cloud native technologies
- Manage and administrate source control repositories and development processes
- Use automation to set up and administer build pipelines
- Identify common deployment patterns and antipatterns
- Maintain and monitor software after deployment
-
1. DevOps for (or Possibly Against) Developers
- Devops Is An Entirely Invented Concept, And The Inventors Came From The Ops Side Of The Equation
- If We’re Not About Deployment and Operations, Then Just What Is Our Job?
- More Than Ever Before
- The Software Industry Has Fully Embraced DevOps
- 2. The System of Truth
-
3. An Introduction to Containers
- Understanding the Problem
- Intro to Container Anatomy
- Best Image Build Practices and Container Gotchas
- 4. Dissecting the Monolith
- 5. Continuous Integration
-
6. Package Management
- Why Build-It-and-Ship-It Is Not Enough
- It’s All About Metadata
- Dependency Management Basics for Apache Maven and Gradle
- Dependency Management Basics for Containers
- Artifact Publication
-
7. Securing Your Binaries
- Supply Chain Security Compromised
- Securing your DevOps infrastructure
- Static and Dynamic Security Analysis
- IAST - Interactive Application Security Testing
- RASP - Runtime Application Self Protection
- SAST, DAST, IAST, and RASP Summary
- The Common Vulnerability Scoring System
- Scoping Security Analysis
- Vulnerabilities: Can be Combined into Different Attack-Vectors
- Quality Gate Methodology
- Shift Security Left
- Conclusion
- 8. Mobile Workflows
-
9. Continuous Deployment Patterns and Antipatterns
- Why Everyone Needs Continuous Updates
- Getting Users to Update
- Continuous Uptime
- The Hidden Cost of Manual Updates
- Continuous Update Best Practices
- Title: DevOps Tools for Java Developers
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492084020
